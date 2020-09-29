What are Invisalign Attachments?

If you want to straighten your misaligned teeth but don’t want people to pay unnecessary attention to your teeth, then Invisalign is a great teeth aligner. Unlike traditional metallic aligners, this invisible alternative is great not just for appearance boost but quality teeth straightening results also. If you think wearing those clear looking trays will do the straightening job alone, then you need to know about Invisalign attachment. Using aligners only won’t give you the desired teeth repositioning results. So, Invisalign introduced attachments—a small button type structure—placed on crooked teeth to make alignment more effective.

Why Does Invisalign Need Attachments?

The effectiveness of Invisalign aligners is unquestionable in achieving teeth straightening results. Over 8 million people across the globe have achieved remarkable teeth repositioning results with transparent aligners. The fact of the matter is, results depend on the level of complexity of the dental system of an individual. Attachments are technically brackets which anchor Invisalign aligners, making it more potent to correct even highly crooked teeth. Orthodontists examine your teeth and recommend suitable attachments to achieve desired teeth shifting results in relatively less time.

What Types of Attachments Are Used?

Invisalign attachments come in square, triangular, circular shapes. Your orthodontist will use one of these types depending on the goal of fixing teeth intrusion, extrusion, or rotation. S/he will place these tooth-colored attachments in the middle of the teeth to anchor Invisalign aligners. Buttons are also a type of attachment used in advanced Invisalign treatment. Buttons help in supporting rubber bands, give more options to the orthodontist to get better results using rubber bands.

Are Invisalign Attachments Visible?

Invisalign is all about invisibility. So, if you compare it with traditional orthodontic brackets, Invisalign attachments are definitely near invisible. Since attachment and buttons are of natural tooth color, it goes well with the natural teeth structure. So, you are free of the self-consciousness syndrome and free to smile confidently.

What Type of Material Used in Making Attachments?

A highly durable dental bonding material is used in making Invisalign attachments. So, you don’t have to worry about wear and tear, as these are as good as a healthy crown. The natural teeth color makes it almost undetectable.

Advantages of Invisalign Attachments

Just like traditional metallic orthodontic aligners, Invisalign also works on the same principle of applying gradual pressure to shift misaligned teeth in the desired position. The same progressive approach is used in Invisalign, but invisibly, to give you a better appearance during the treatment period. Teeth-colored attachments are highly effective in achieving amazing straightening results in a shorter treatment period. Even serious teeth misalignment cases could be corrected using Invisalign attachments. Since extra self-consciousness plays a very important role in smiling, the invisibility gives the user confidence to smile freely and let aligners do the job of repositioning.

Disadvantages of Invisalign Attachments

A little temporary discomfort is intrinsic to any kind of reconstruction procedure. The same goes for orthodontic teeth straightening treatment. But, Invisalign attachments and buttons make it possible to achieve desired results with minimum possible discomfort. The results you will get definitely outweigh the temporary discomfort.

Placement of attachments in the middle of teeth crate nooks, which traps food particles. So, proper oral care is a must after every meal, using a soft brush. You have to remove food particles from attachments and buttons to avoid stain and damage.

Since the idea behind attachment is to achieve quality teeth straightening results, the extra tension could cause a little discomfort, at least in the early days. You might feel a little sensitivity, especially when the orthodontist will switch to the advanced aligner.

Do I Need Invisalign Attachment?

It all depends on your dental complexity and examination done by your orthodontists. If you are suffering from serious dental misalignment issues and looking for invisible treatment, then your orthodontist will recommend Invisalign attachments. If you maintain oral hygiene, you can achieve remarkable teeth straightening results in less than 12 months and have a beautiful smile.