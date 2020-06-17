What are the Applications of Polymers

Polymers are all around you. Though the name itself seems to be very scientific and very industrial, they are actually used in a wide range of industries and in many ways within those industries. You use them every day. They are a part of most applications used in daily life in some way or another.

You’ll find polymer testing and consultancy for plastics in many of today’s leading and most innovative industries. That includes electronics, automotive, and aerospace. It is used in the creation of medical devices that are saving lives. They are also used in the newest methods and strategies for packaging products – including in ways that are far less dangerous to the planet itself. If you are considering how polymers can help in your industry or specific business, there are generally numerous applications available.

Can Polymer Applications Fit Your Needs?

To determine if polymers can be used in your specific industry or to solve the problem you have, it is important to understand how the material behaves over time. When you look at this, it is possible to see the real value potential. That is, to determine if polymers can be the solution you need, think about the way the material can bend and transform.

Polymeric materials are at the heart of this type of science. They include raw materials, foams, emulsions, coatings, and polymer compounds. It also includes substances such as films, inks, fillers, and composites. You can add coatings, rubbers, and solvents. The list continues with membranes, coatings, and adhesive resins. As you can see, there are many forms in which polymers can take. As they do, they work to achieve the goals you have whether that is to take on the shape of a new object or to work to seal two components.

How Can Polymers Do So Much?

Polymers are some of the most interesting of all components. They are large molecules that have thousands of atoms within them. These atoms are bonded in a pattern within the molecule. The pattern repeats itself time and time again. That is what creates the material you can feel and see. Polymer structure looks much like a chain. Each molecule link is called a repeating unit. Each of these units is made up of monomers. They are called this because they repeat the same structure over and over again.

Proper Polymer Testing Means Considering Which Materials Are Optimal

When it comes to polymer testing and consultancy, many factors go into the process to determine which solutions may work the best. It is necessary to understand which materials are ideal for the specific purpose required. By understanding how polymers are made up, it is possible to accurately predict the behavior of them. That means you can better understand the performance of the product over its lifecycle.

In every industry, there is a standard that needs to be met for all applicable polymers. In some situations, there are even mandatory certifications or compliance requirements that must be met for various reasons. This occurs in all industries to some level including electronics, automotive, medical devices, and aerospace. To ensure these requirements are met, companies spend a great deal of time and use the most up to date equipment and methods to better understand the very specific characteristics and behaviors.

When a company is considering polymer applications, their first step is to understand how the material will behave over a period of time. This then provides insight into how the polymer can be used. A part of the process is amplified testing to truly understand the polymer. This includes failure analysis. This helps to pinpoint concerns including design faults or, in some cases, molding problems. This process is used time and time again whether a packaging solution is being created or if advanced polymers are being used to design complicated products for aerospace engineering.

When Hiring a Polymer Testing Company

For those organizations or businesses looking to find advanced solutions, the first step is to hire a company that can handle the advanced polymer testing. It is critical to have a team that has the full industry knowledge necessary to properly produce insights. It is these insights that can start to find solutions to the problem. Often, there is a problem, as noted, that needs a solution. In other cases, companies and researchers will work to develop new and innovative methods to improve solutions already in place. Other times, it becomes necessary to push the boundaries to find new solutions that meet or beat industry compliance requirements.

For companies that are looking for a solution – any solution – polymers generally offer it. The question is, what type of polymer is best for the specific situation? To answer that, work closely with polymer testing and research companies with the capability of providing insight into the polymer options available.There are solutions for most needs including in building, consumer goods, medical applications, and aerospace, as well as most other industries as well. The question that needs to be answered is what type of polymer is best for the specific application at hand.