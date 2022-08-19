What Are The Best Energy Supplements For You?

Well-balanced diets along with regular exercise and getting plenty of sleep are great ways to maintain energy levels. But with modern lifestyles being as demanding as they are, fortunately, we also have the option to boost our energy with supplements. Let’s take a look at five natural energy supplements to keep our bodies moving forward.

Iron

The human body requires iron to create hemoglobin, which is a protein in red blood cells that takes oxygen from your lungs over to organs and tissues throughout the body. If the body doesn’t have an adequate level of iron, then the consequence is that red blood cells won’t effectively be able to carry oxygen to the body’s tissues, leading to iron deficiency anemia. That will bring about the feeling of weakness and fatigue.

Iron deficiency anemia is caused by:

Blood loss: Over half of the body’s iron is in the blood.

Iron-poor diet: Strong sources of iron in the diet come from meat and seafood.

Pregnancy: Women that are pregnant need twice as much iron in order to support normal fetal growth. Half of all pregnant women end up getting iron deficiency anemia, with an iron supplement often needed.

Melatonin

Melatonin is a natural hormone that assists with sleeping and is produced and released depending on what time of day it is, typically rising in the evening and falling in the morning. Supplementing with melatonin may be an effective way to alleviate insomnia, a sleep disorder that affects approximately 30% of adults around the world.

Chronic insomnia can make you constantly tired and low on energy. Symptoms include difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, waking up too early, and poor sleep quality.

For people with chronic fatigue syndrome, melatonin supplements have been shown to improve concentration and energy while reducing fatigue.

Interestingly, reduced melatonin secretions have been associated with aging, Alzheimer’s disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and high blood pressure.

Tyrosine

Your body naturally produces an amino acid known as Tyrosine, which is found in most high-protein foods like eggs, chicken, and dairy products.

The importance of Tyrosine stems from its ability to produce neurotransmitters, which are chemicals that send out messages in your brain and are thought to decrease with mentally and physically demanding activities, negatively affecting energy levels and concentration.

Tyrosine supplements have been found to assist with alertness, energy, and restoring memory and clarity in people that are sleep-deprived.

Caffeine With L-Theanine

Caffeine and energy go together like husband and wife. For this reason, caffeine is commonly consumed in the form of coffee, tea, cocoa beverages, and energy drinks when we need that extra energy boost to kick in.

On the flip side of this notion, people also avoid caffeine because, after the thrust of energy, it can lead to restlessness, irritability, and nervousness. But thankfully, there is a solution, and that is combining L-theanine with caffeine as a supplement to help prevent those unwanted side effects.

If you are wondering what L-theanine is, it happens to be an amino acid that is found naturally in tea and some particular mushrooms and is thought to promote relaxation without bringing on drowsiness.

It is recommended that people should typically limit their caffeine intake to under 400 mg per day, which ends up being equivalent to 3–5 cups of coffee.

CoQ10

CoQ10 stands for coenzyme Q10 and is made naturally in the body. All cells contain CoQ10, with the highest levels being found in the heart, kidneys, as well as the liver. CoQ10 is used by cells in the body to make energy and protect themselves from oxidative damage.

Problems arise when levels of CoQ10 decline because your body won’t be able to produce the energy that they have to have in order to grow and stay healthy, which can contribute to the; aging feeling of fatigue.

CoQ10 can be found in foods like fish, meat, and nuts, but unfortunately, not enough amounts to significantly increase the necessary levels in your body. This is why CoQ10 supplements come in handy because they may be a solution for reducing fatigue.

CoQ10 levels tend to drop down with age and can be lower in people who are experiencing certain forms of cancer, heart failure, type 2 diabetes, or people taking a class of medications used to lower blood cholesterol levels called statins. In appropriate doses, studies have shown in both humans and animals that CoQ10 supplements are safe to use.

It should be noted that CoQ10 supplements are unlikely to increase energy levels in people that already have adequate levels of the CoQ10 enzyme.

When it is all said and done, CoQ10 is a nutrient that your body’s cells depend upon in order to produce energy. CoQ10 supplements may help correct low levels that are typical among those that are aging, coping with particular diseases, and patients going through statin treatment.