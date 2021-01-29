What Are the Living Options for Seniors

America has a rapidly aging population. The United States Census Bureau projects that 1 in 5 citizens will be older than 65 by 2030.

Do you know how many were over the age of 65 in 2019? Only around 15.6% of Americans qualified for Social Security before the turn of the decade.

If you’re reading this article, you need to consider living options for seniors in your life. Don’t walk into a future crowded with others trying to find solutions by learning about your options below.

Living Options for Seniors

Most of the decisions you need to revolve around how much care your loved one needs. Be honest with yourself about the amount of care an elderly parent should have.

Aging in Place

Aging-in-place can keep loved ones cared for and safe, but it won’t work for elderly parents that require regular medical attention.

It’s not going to surprise you that most men and women over the age of 55 prefer to age in their own homes. Almost two-thirds of homeowners want this option, according to a survey by Freddie Mac.

Memory Care Facility

Memory care facilities provide a safe environment for loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Doctors and nurses have specialized training in providing the structure and support an elderly parent may need.

You may have a referral to this type of facility, but understanding the options can pay off if you know that there’s a genetic history of dementia-related illness in the family.

Assisted Living

If a loved one or elderly parent needs supportive care without full-time medical attention, assisted living communities offer the right solution.

Most facilities focus on providing socialization opportunities with three meals a day, laundry, and medication management. Other services vary depending on the company’s offerings.

Independent Living

Elderly parents or loved ones who live active lives without on-site medical care may find a happy solution with an independent living community.

A senior housing facility like this allows an older person to socialize and stay healthy in a safe environment. Costs can swing high or low depending on the location or the available supported independent living options.

Nursing Home or Skilled Nursing

Nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities care for loved ones who need full-time medical attention.

Most families receive the news from a doctor that it’s time to take this step. You can find two options within this category: intermediate care facilities (ICF) gives eight or more hours of care, while skilled nursing facilities (SNF) offer 24-hour supervision.

Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC)

A CCRC offers a combination of services that range from independent living to skilled nursing.

You may find an advantage in the flexibility that these types of senior communities give loved ones. As a person ages, the level of services can increase with the needs of an individual.

Next Steps for Senior Care

Do you have more questions about living options for seniors? Identify the facility that seems to fit your situation best from above and start making calls.

Did you find the information in this article useful? Find more great information about senior care by exploring other posts from our blog today.