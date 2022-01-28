What are the Most Common Personal Injury Claims

The personal injury market in the UK represents big business, having grown by an estimated 3.1% to £3.98 billion by the end of 2020.

In the context of this market, a personal injury case is brought by claimants who have suffered injury or illness as a result of the negligence of another. A claim is then made against the negligent party to redeem some level of financial compensation, depending on the extent of the negligence and its negative outcomes.

But what are the most common and widely processed personal injury claims? Here are some of the highest profile to keep in mind.

#1. Car Accident Claims

While lockdown measures in the UK caused a significant decline in the number of accidents on the road, this merely accelerated a trend that has existed for years.

More specifically, the number of road deaths in the UK plateaued between 2012 and 2019 at around 1,850 deaths per year, with this equating to approximately five per day.

Because of this, it should come as no surprise that car accident claims represent the most common type of personal injury case.

This is particularly true in instances where people can demonstrate that another driver was at fault, while this type of claim can include accidents involving cars, trucks, vans, motorbikes and public transport.

#2. Slip and Fall Accidents

Workplace injuries are incredibly common drivers of personal injury claims, with slips and accidental falls particularly widespread in offices, warehouses and factories alike.

These accidents can be deceptively dangerous and damaging, causing sustained and complex injuries to the neck, back and shoulders and head in some instances. Falls are also the most common causes of brain injuries and hip fractures, especially for those who work at height.

Because of the extent of such injuries, victims are often required to spend considerable amounts of time at home and see their earning potential diminished, creating the need to pursue a personal injury claim and viable compensation levels.

#3. Medical Malpractice

We’ll close with medical malpractice, which describes instances where patients have suffered physical or mental harm at the hands of clinical physicians like doctors, nurses and surgeons.

Medical malpractice can take numerous forms, from administration errors that result in the wrong medicine being prescribed to surgical errors and instances of misdiagnosis.

In general terms, most medical malpractice claims arise in instances where qualified healthcare professionals fail to uphold their duty of care, with patients required to demonstrate the harm caused to them and that this was a direct result of negligence.

This is arguably the most complex and difficult to substantiate personal injury claim, with some cases taking years to reach a formal conclusion.