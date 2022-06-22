What Crypto Trading Apps Have Instant Deposit?

Did you know that the market cap for cryptocurrency reached over $3 trillion in 2021?

Cryptocurrencies have proved to be some of the best investments over the last decade, with people turning hundreds of dollars into hundreds of millions in just a few years.

This is why it’s so important to get in early. Waiting a few days for your deposit to clear can be the difference between buying the dip and missing the entire opportunity. That’s why you should always trade on a platform that offers instant deposits.

Looking for a list of the best crypto trading apps that offer instant deposits? You’ve found them. Read on and find out.

1. Coinbase

Coinbase is an American cryptocurrency exchange that handles all the big names in crypto. While this does mean that it’s a trusted site, it also means that it may not have the smaller crypto coins. Coinbase has over 98 million users worldwide and is active in over 100 countries.

2. Robinhood

Robinhood is one of the most popular investment apps on the market today. While they did get a lot of public backlashes recently, the app does offer instant deposits and commission-free trading. Robinhood focuses on stocks and options but does have a small selection of crypto as well.

3. Binance

Binance is one of the fastest-growing crypto exchanges. With over 600 cryptocurrencies available on the platform, Binance has over 90 million users around the world. Binance offers instant deposits but does charge a transaction fee on every purchase or transfer you make on their network.

This makes Binance one of the best platforms to invest, hold, and trade all of your crypto and NFTs.

4. WeBull

WeBull is a great investment app that lets you choose the stocks, options, and crypto you want to buy. This app lets you buy fractional shares and offers commission-free trades. Investors can also deposit funds instantly, but only up to $1,000.

5. VirgoCX

VirgoCX is one of the best investing apps for cryptocurrency. The mobile trading app lets you make instant deposits so that you can buy the crypto you want in no time. It’s also one of the only crypto exchanges that will let you buy DYDX.

VirgoCX also offers new users a great sign-up bonus of around $30 CAD. This makes it one of the best sign-up deals available right now.

Find a Crypto Trading App With Instant Deposits Today

Mobile apps have made it easier than ever to get started trading stocks and crypto. With just a few taps on your phone, you can quickly sign up and make an instant deposit to get started.

However, not all crypto trading apps offer USD instant deposits, so be sure you find the right platform before you start investing.

