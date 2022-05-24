What Does Protein Powder Actually Do…. 3 Things

For many, especially those who exercise, protein powder is an essential nutritional supplement and macronutrient.

Not only does it assist in building muscle, but it also repairs tissue, produces enzymes and hormones, and aids its users in toning their muscles and achieving their weight loss goals.

Protein powers in many different varieties, including dairy-based and plant-based powders.

Now let us discuss the various types of protein powder and the numerous health benefits associated with protein intake in this manner.

Types of Protein Powder

As mentioned, there are many types of protein powder though whey is perhaps the most popular protein supplement. Considered a water-soluble milk protein, whey is commonly used among athletes.

This is in part because the body can easily and quickly absorb whey, but it is also because whey is a complete source of protein that includes all the amino acids that the human body requires. That said, it is not the only one that folks should pay attention to. Some other types of protein powder include:

Soy : This form of protein (which contains all the necessary amino acids) is considered an excellent alternative to whey or casein protein, especially for those who do not or cannot consume dairy.

: This form of protein (which contains all the necessary amino acids) is considered an excellent alternative to whey or casein protein, especially for those who do not or cannot consume dairy. Pea : Considered a great source of the amino acid arginine, pea protein is a high-quality alternative to soy and dairy-based proteins.

: Considered a great source of the amino acid arginine, pea protein is a high-quality alternative to soy and dairy-based proteins. Hemp : In addition to containing essential fatty acids, hemp provides a great protein option and is a wonderful alternative for those on a vegan diet or who have dairy or soy allergies.

: In addition to containing essential fatty acids, hemp provides a great protein option and is a wonderful alternative for those on a vegan diet or who have dairy or soy allergies. Casein: Rich in the amino acid glutamine, casein comes from dairy and is considered to speed up muscle recovery following exercise. Experts agree that it is probably best to take casein at night, given that the body digests it much slower than other forms of protein.

Additional Nutrition

According to experts, for people between the ages of 19 years and over, the recommended daily protein intake is approximately 46 g for women and 56 g for men.

That said, many people may find it difficult to meet these daily intake amounts, especially those who are on a vegan or vegetarian diet. As an alternative, these folks may find that it is easier to substitute a protein powder as a solution.

In other cases, as in the case of athletes and weight lifters, those who are aged, and those who live with a chronic illness, many experts recommend that they exceed the general protein intake.

For example, in the case of athletes, especially those with an intense training regimen, they would benefit from consuming a daily amount of protein ranging from 1.4 to 2.0 g per kg of body weight.

Growth of Muscles

Experts agree that protein is a requirement for muscle growth and strength training – especially among athletes and gym enthusiasts. This is the reason they are strongly encouraged to consume protein shakes.

According to a 2018 analysis of 49 studies, protein supplements were found to significantly improve muscle size and strength, especially among healthy adults who regularly perform resistance exercise training.

Regardless of gender, experts agree that protein supplementation was equally effective – though its effectiveness decreases among those who are aging.

Statistics also indicated that once protein exceeded 1.6 grams (g) per kilogram (kg) of body weight (or 0.73 g per pound (lb) of body weight), the protein ingested did not necessarily provide any additional benefits.

Exercise Recovery

Another benefit of using protein is that it helps in muscle and tissue recovery and repair, reduces muscle damage, and improves muscle performance, especially following daily exercise.

As a result, athletes tend to make heavy use of protein powder in order to speed up recovery from muscle soreness after engaging in exhaustive work-outs and training.

Managing Weight

According to experts, another great use of protein – whether it be in the act of eating protein-rich foods or taking supplements – is that it helps manage weight and makes the body think that it is fuller for longer.

This leads to eating smaller portion sizes, snacking less or less frequently, maintaining a balanced weight, and even losing existing weight.

Using protein frequently in your diet can also lead to a reduction in total cholesterol and blood pressure and really help with any risks posed in the area of cardiovascular disease.

According to a 2017 review, using protein – especially whey – helps reduce total fat mass, especially among those who are considered overweight or obese.

As we have indicated, using protein powders can be really beneficial to athletes, those on vegetarian and vegan diets, those who are aging, and those who are looking to lose weight.

While not everyone will need extra protein – especially if they already take the necessary amount – for those who are interested in supplementing their diet, using a high-quality protein powder will definitely bring its benefits.