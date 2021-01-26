MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
What Every American Should Know: The Republic vs The Corporation

Did you know THE UNITED STATES (in capitals) isn’t a country; it’s a corporation! In all contract law, it is always significant that all capitals are used when referencing a corporate name, a legal clear distinction from a live individual. The corporation was created for the District of Columbia, aka Washington, D.C. (not even a state), via the Act of 1871. THE UNITED STATES corporation operates under private international law with their own corporate constitution.

The various federal agencies, also corporations as are BLM (Black Lives Matter), CIA (Central Intelligence Agency), EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), FBI (Federal Bureau of investigation), FDA (Food and Drug Administration, FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission), and WHO (World Health Organization) to name a few.

These are all American taxpayer funded subsidiaries under THE UNITED STATES corporation. But wait aren’t we suppose to be a Republic?

Now you ready for the kicker? What most people do not know about the United States, Inc. is that it is a FOREIGN corporation. This means that the politicians working in Washington D.C. and nearly every politician, judge, attorney, police officer, and government agent working throughout the USA are FOREIGN agents. If you voted for them, you have committed TREASON against the Republic for the United States of America (the 50 union states).

If you want proof of this, look at subsections 15 and 15(A) in Title 28 U.S. Code § 3002 and you should see this sentence, “United States” means— (A) a Federal corporation”.

More later on what your birth certificate and Social Security number signed you up for.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

