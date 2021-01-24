What Every American Should Know: Washington DC

Washington, D.C., formally the District of Columbia is also known as D.C. or Washington. It is the capital city of the United States of America, but did you know it is not owned by America?

The district is not a part of any U.S. state. In 1846, Congress returned the land originally ceded by Virginia. Yet we pay for all it’s infrastructure and commerce. Washington D.C. pays no taxes, though it is a capital city. Ironically residents of Washington D.C. lack a full self-governance. Representation in Congress is limited to a non-voting delegate to the House of Representatives and a shadow senator. It took until 1964, Washingtonians to vote in the Presidential elections. It took until 1973 for the city was allowed to elect its own mayor.

Who owns Washington DC? London, The District of Columbia and the Vatican.

DC has its own flag and own independent constitution. The Act of 1871 passed by Congress created a separate “corporation” known as THE UNITED STATES & corporate government for the District of Columbia. Thus DC acts as a Corporation through the Act. The flag of Washington’s District of Columbia has 3 red stars (the 3 stars denoting DC, Vatican City and City of London).

A look at the various treaties raises the question of whether the US remains a part of the British Crown colony. The basis of this goes back to the first Charter of Virginia, which in 1606 granted Britain the right to colonize America. It also gave the British King/Queen sovereign authority over colonized America and its citizens. Colonized America was created after stealing America from the Native Indians. If America was colonized with British subjects, then these people are subjects of the British Government.

To negate this was the Treaty of 1783 declaring independence from Great Britain. However, this Treaty identifies the King/Queen of England as the Prince of the United States. (please refer www.treatyofparis.com).

What needs to be further investigated is why US still continues to pay tax to a city, if it is a free nation?

The 1794 Treaty signed between England adds to the question why would US need to sign Treaty’s with England 13 years after the Paris Treaty of 1783 declaring US independent?

Did you know America when it cancelled the Charter of the First National Bank in 1811, 4500 British troops arrived and burnt down the White House, both Houses of Congress, the War Office, the US State Department and Treasury and destroyed the ratification records (signed by 12 US states). Why didn’t we learn this in history?

In 1913 the Federal Reserve was passed by US Congress handing over America’s gold and silver reserves and total control of America’s economy to the Rothschild’s. Don’t believe me, do some research. The Federal Reserve is a privately owned banking system that does not belong to America or Americans, but more on that later.

There is no better time to question whether the USA is a country or a corporation? Who is the US President, Congress and Senators working for the Corporation or the American people?