What Has Happened To America: Brittney Griner vs. Viktor Bout

America once had a code of leave no American behind.

The exact number of Americans still in Afghanistan who want to leave is unknown, but a report released by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee found that as many as 9,000 Americans were left in Afghanistan during the Biden Administration’s disastrous withdrawal.  The report, signed by Foreign Relations ranking member Jim Risch of Idaho, reveals that State Department officials believed that between 10,000 and 15,000 Americans were in Afghanistan as late as August 17, 2022. The White House Line is 90% of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave were able to leave.

Those left behind included “tens of thousands” of former elite Afghan military personnel, interpreters and women leaders promised sanctuary by the US.

We never hear about this in the news and I question why?

Now “President” Biden has brought Brittney Griner home and left American Veteran Paul Whelan in Russian custody. To do this he release a man charged with conspiring to kill Americans to secure a basketball athlete’s release. Viktor Bout, is a Russian arms dealer nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” and it seems Griner is more important than Whelan’s life, the prisoners left in Afghanistan and all of American’s lives.

Griner has stated she hates America, wants the National Anthem taken out of sports and refused to kneel or say the Pledge of Allegiance. Griner willfully went to the Moscow airport knowing vape cartridges containing hash oil were highly illegal. Had she never seen the film “Midnight Express?” Oh….. but she’s out, in with the present zeitgeist of reverse sexual orientation and Black.

Veteran Paul Whelan was doing America’s bidding. He is a former Marine who Russia has held since 2018 on unproven charges of espionage. Whelan fought for our country, and he is a hero and still stuck in Russia.

In April, Biden secured the release of another former Marine — Trevor Reed — leaving Whelan behind for the first time. Which leads me to ask what’s on millions of people minds… when is the United States going to bring Paul Whelan home?

 

 

