What Hybrid Work is and How Companies Can Benefit From it

It is not an exaggeration to say that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected all companies and businesses across the world making them implement multiple changes in order to survive and adapt to the new normal. The most common strategy to deal with the new challenges was the transition from on-site work to remote work. However, there is a new striking trend in 2021, according to which companies are trying to implement the so-called hybrid work model that combines the benefits of face-to-face interaction and virtual collaboration.

This new way of working creates new opportunities for some companies, while others find it difficult to move to a hybrid work model. In this article, you will find a brief overview of this concept and what benefits it may bring. Additionally, there is a list of software tools that can make the transition as smooth as possible.

What is hybrid work?

The word “hybrid” usually refers to an object made up of two or more elements of the same nature. When it comes to working, the hybrid model is a combination of remote and on-site work that can take different forms and exist in different proportions. For example, you can spend 50% of your working hours in the office and the remaining 50% at home. This proportion can vary from 60%-40% and 70%-30% to even 90%-10%, depending on the needs of the company and your role and responsibilities.

Some companies prioritise time in the office while others do the opposite and attach more importance to remote work. Thanks to new technologies and the popularisation of remote working, more and more companies are opting for this type of management strategy and are even taking the risk of decentralising their workforce by hiring employees from all over the world.

Hybrid work models

Taking into consideration a wide range of hybrid work models, there can be highlighted three main types depending on the correlation between remote and on-site work:

Remote work first . The main principle of this model is that a company should act as a fully remote team with employees located across different time zones. According to this approach some employees can relocate out of the office, but the company will maintain its office space for those whose physical presence is vital. The remote work first model doesn’t mean that teammates never see each other. Most fully remote companies organise some kind of annual meetings where employees have a chance to get to know one another in person.

. The main principle of this model is that a company should act as a fully remote team with employees located across different time zones. According to this approach some employees can relocate out of the office, but the company will maintain its office space for those whose physical presence is vital. The remote work first model doesn’t mean that teammates never see each other. Most fully remote companies organise some kind of annual meetings where employees have a chance to get to know one another in person. Occasional on-site work . The idea here is that employees have to come to the office several times a week. Depending on the needs of the company, this can be a fairly flexible policy or there could be strict guidelines. The core of this model is that a company is not going completely remote. Instead, they choose to maintain an office and require employees to spend some time there. Some employees can even spend more time in the office than they have to.

. The idea here is that employees have to come to the office several times a week. Depending on the needs of the company, this can be a fairly flexible policy or there could be strict guidelines. The core of this model is that a company is not going completely remote. Instead, they choose to maintain an office and require employees to spend some time there. Some employees can even spend more time in the office than they have to. On-site work first. Another option to keep a balance between office and remote work is to designate the office as the main place to work. This was a common practice prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and most companies used to have a small percentage of remote workforce. In this model, a company offers a remote working policy and may have some remote employees. However, this can cause some remote workers to feel that they are less important to the company because they usually have fewer career opportunities. That combination is bad for employee engagement and overall productivity.

Benefits of hybrid work

Regardless of the type of hybrid work model implemented, this concept offers the following advantages:

Safety of employees . This has been the main reason why hybrid work has become so popular, as it was born out of the need to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. In most cases, hybrid working is seen as an appropriate measure to keep employees safe during the pandemic scenario, as it reduces the number of face-to-face contacts in the workplace.

. This has been the main reason why hybrid work has become so popular, as it was born out of the need to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. In most cases, hybrid working is seen as an appropriate measure to keep employees safe during the pandemic scenario, as it reduces the number of face-to-face contacts in the workplace. Better work-life balance . Thanks to modern technology, employees are now available 24 hours a day, however, this has also allowed many of them to focus on working towards goals rather than a set schedule.

. Thanks to modern technology, employees are now available 24 hours a day, however, this has also allowed many of them to focus on working towards goals rather than a set schedule. Enhanced productivity . A study conducted by Standford University reveals that working from home increases productivity by 13% due to more convenient working environments at home and fewer breaks and sick days. It means that people who work remotely optimise the use of their time and resources to the maximum. They tend to send more concrete messages and focus on goals.

. A study conducted by Standford University reveals that working from home increases productivity by 13% due to more convenient working environments at home and fewer breaks and sick days. It means that people who work remotely optimise the use of their time and resources to the maximum. They tend to send more concrete messages and focus on goals. Increased retention. A flexible working policy encourages employees to stay longer where they work because they will feel more freedom, which can be motivating for the individual.

Software tools for effective hybrid work

It’s impossible to imagine hybrid work without modern software. Here are some tools that make things easier when working both in the office and at home:

Online document collaboration. When team members work in different locations, document collaboration with endless copies of documents sent by email does not meet real-time needs. Collaboration software allows hybrid employees to coedit shared files together, reach agreement on critical issues and make continuous progress in real time.

Best software: ONLYOFFICE Docs. It’s an open-source alternative to well-known solutions, like Google Docs and Microsoft Online. ONLYOFFICE Docs is an online office suite that allows remote and hybrid employees to collaboratively work on Word documents Excel spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations in real time. Flexible sharing permissions, on-premises deployment and end-to-end encryption make document collaboration as safe as possible. Free mobile apps for Android and iOS and a cross-platform app for Windows, Linux and macOS let you work where you want, even on the go.

Project management. Often, hybrid workers are involved in multiple projects, which makes it challenging for anyone to keep track of all changes made. Staying organised is even more difficult when some team members are remote. Project management tools make it possible to track project roadmaps in real time through online dashboards. Thus, employees who are not in the office can find out what tasks have been assigned to them and the status of all other project tasks.

Best software: ProofHub. It’s an online project planning software tool that has a wide range of features, including Kanban boards, Gantt charts, project notes, schedules and more. Importantly, all of this is organised in one place. In addition, you can assign different roles within the tool so that the project manager has the ability to track the progress of their projects with summaries and timesheets. And the mobile app is a plus, as you can use it anywhere.

Real-time communication. To keep all your team members informed and connected, you need to ensure that all channels of communication are open and easily accessible. Real-time communication tools allow teams to post messages within relevant groups, making it possible for hybrid employees to contribute to a conversation or catch up on previous messages, even if they are not available in real time. They also offer face-to-face discussions via audio calls or video chats hosted on the Internet.

Best software: Zoom. Although it has been on the market for several years, Zoom became increasingly popular in 2020. It is a universal communication tool through which you can video chat with your entire team. You can hold business video conferences, online meetings and use group messaging on this platform. With Zoom, you have the ability to join a meeting without downloading any additional software. You can organise one just by registering, right in your browser.

For a hybrid work model to succeed, both leadership and employees should collaborate. A flexible workspace that responds to new strategies is an important part of the transition and gives business leaders the peace of mind they need to make the right decisions to achieve a better working culture.