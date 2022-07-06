What is a CBD Overdose? How much CBD is too much? Find out your answers here.

Can you Overdose on CBD?

Can you overdose on CBD? How much is too much CBD? We know that CBD is legalized. Now, there are a wide variety of CBD products available in the market, ranging from gummies to oils, what happens if you take too much CBD? Even if you are a regular CBD user, such thoughts might occasionally cross your mind. Stick through the rest of the article to know if there is such a thing as CBD overdose.

How is CBD different from THC?

Before talking about CBD overdose, let us look at the difference between CBD and THC which are the 2 main compounds found in the Cannabis plant. Cannabidiol, or CBD, is the second most common chemical ingredient in cannabis. CBD, which was first identified in the 1940s, has recently gained popularity as a natural treatment for a variety of ailments. It can be produced from Hemp which is legal in some places. It can also be produced from marijuana. CBD derived from hemp only contains minimal levels of THC, however, CBD derived from marijuana may contain more.

The full form of THC is delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol. It is the psychoactive component of cannabis. THC affects the brain’s reward system. It does this by signaling the release of the chemical dopamine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). Basically, dopamine is a neurotransmitter so it is responsible for mood changes which are often regarded as “getting high”. But how exactly do you get high?

THC from the Cannabis plant produces feelings of euphoria by releasing higher than normal rates of dopamine. It is commonly taken by marijuana smoking. But there are many other THC products available such as pills, sweets, and oils like the Delta 8 square gummies.

What does the term “overdose” mean?

Can you od on CBD? But what does od or overdose actually mean? An overdose occurs when you take more of something, usually a drug than is typically recommended. An overdose can cause significant and potentially fatal symptoms. Some people can deliberately overdose when they take too much of something which is usually a drug on purpose.

Can you overdose on CBD?

The most used CBD product is CBD oil which is legalized in many states. So, can you od on CBD oil? There are no cannabinoid receptors in the brain stem that are crucial for respiratory function. So, CBD oil overdose might not be deadly.

It is possible, however, to consume more CBD than is suggested and encounter some minor adverse effects. As a result, some CBD oils come with graduated droppers. This is intended to measure CBD simple so that users can use only the right amount.

How much CBD is too much?

The quantity of Cannabinoid that exceeds your normal dose and tends to cause discomfort is normally called “too much CBD.” Can you take too much CBD? There isn’t much research on CBD concentrations that are harmful. “Too much” amount of CBD, according to a 2011 research published in Current Drug Safety, is roughly 20,000 mg. It should be consumed practically all at once to be lethal.

To grasp this, keep in mind that the recommended beginning dose for most illnesses is between 5 and 20 mg per day. So, can you take too much CBD? Researches on doses of approximately 1500 mg per day has been conducted. Most products which are available to buy such as CBD Oil and CBD Gummies contain between 100 and 1500 mg per bottle.

That means, depending on the CBD concentration in the bottles, someone would need to consume between 13 and 200 full bottles of CBD oil at once. That’s a big leap to think about. The same can be applied to other CBD products such as CBD gummies.

What happens if you take too much CBD?

It is said that CBD is well tolerated by both humans and animals. CBD does not induce adverse effects even at repeated doses of 1,500 mg, according to studies on its safety. Most people don’t use more than 50 mg of CBD per day, so it’s tough to estimate how much CBD you’d need to experience any negative side effects.

Some of the probable side effects of high CBD doses: Mouth feeling dry, Dizziness, Diarrhoea and Appetite fluctuations. All cannabinoids have the same dry mouth effect. This is caused by their interaction with cannabinoid receptors in the salivary glands. When you consume a cannabis product, the cannabinoids bind to these receptors and block saliva secretion. Staying hydrated before and after using CBD oil, pills, or gummies is a smart idea.

Side Effects of taking too much CBD

When you take too much CBD, your blood pressure drops temporarily, making you feel dizzy. People frequently report feeling tired after taking too much CBD oil. Although this may be the desired effect for some, it may cause them to want to nap during the day for others. Changes in appetite aren’t as prevalent as the other two. Experts are still trying to figure out why some people report feeling more hungry after using CBD oil. But some others report feeling less hungry. when you overdose CBD oil it might cause diarrhoea.

Finally, users should be mindful of CBD-induced drug interactions. This is especially if they are taking any other medications. The capacity of the liver to process medicinal substances is known to be harmed by CBD. Because it acts similarly to grapefruit juice, you shouldn’t take it at the same time as CBD oil if your medicine contains a grapefruit warning. To avoid these interactions, we recommend that you visit a doctor.