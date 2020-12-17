What is a Dormer Window?

If you are considering making any changes to your home there are plenty of things to learn before making any changes. The dormer window is sometimes an over-looked lowly addition to a home, but it can make a large change in how the home feels and is used.

Dormer Windows

A dormer is a structure that juts vertically from a sloping roof, often with a window in it. They are very common additions to houses, as they provide a lot of light and headroom in bedrooms and en-suites. They are one of the most common types of loft conversions, because they are compatible with many roof types and can be placed in many areas on the roof.

Benefits and Uses

Dormer windows have numerous benefits within a home, so if you are considering converting your loft space into a dormer conversion, make sure to maximize the potential of this structure.