What is a Dormer Window?

If you are considering making any changes to your home there are plenty of things to learn before making any changes. The dormer window is sometimes an over-looked lowly addition to a home, but it can make a large change in how the home feels and is used.
Dormer Windows
A dormer is a structure that juts vertically from a sloping roof, often with a window in it. They are very common additions to houses, as they provide a lot of light and headroom in bedrooms and en-suites. They are one of the most common types of loft conversions, because they are compatible with many roof types and can be placed in many areas on the roof.
Benefits and Uses
Dormer windows have numerous benefits within a home, so if you are considering converting your loft space into a dormer conversion, make sure to maximize the potential of this structure.
- Space – The majority of homes have loft spaces that are neglected and just used as storage for random items. By converting this unused area into something else, you can increase the space in your home without having to build an extension or move home. A dormer window increases head-height in a loft space allowing it to be used as a bedroom, study or other useful part of the home.
- Property Value – did you know that loft conversions are one of the best ways to increase the value of your home? Dormer windows are so flexible that they can be added to most houses and are a relatively cheap way of converting a loft space – an investment which will pay off when it comes to selling your home.
- Personalization – making your home your own can make it feel more welcoming, and like a true reflection of yourself. Adding a dormer loft conversion can allow you to create the home you truly want, without starting from scratch. Permission is often required from local authorities before making alterations, but specialists can help you with this process.
- Renting – as well as using the extra space for your own uses, you could even convert your loft to make a new living space, and rent it out. This is a great way to earn some extra money and meet new people. More and more people are choosing to rent rather than buy, and by renting out your room or loft conversion, you can give people the opportunity for freedom, without them have to buy a home or rent a whole house.
- Appearance – Well done dormer windows are a good aesthetic addition to your property. They can increase the curb appeal of a home and have a big impact on the interior. They can let in more light and air, making a room feel fresh and welcoming. Furthermore, the ability to choose where they are located means that you can catch that morning sunlight or gaze over a favorite view from a higher perspective.
