What is a Grass Whip and How to Use it?

Robots are far from being able to replace humans everywhere. Some processes are best done on our own, and lawn weeding is one such activity. Some people just like doing it because they feel calm like during a meditation. Others are realizing that electric trimmers and lawnmowers cannot deal with weeds thoroughly, and there is nothing like hand-weeding.

However, human hands aren’t strong enough for some weeds. Therefore, many people prefer to weed the flower beds with a grass whip. What is this? 

What is a grass whip and how to use it? 

The grass whip is an ancient device of farmers. Most often it’s a combination of a straight, strong stick and a sharp tip. However, this combination must be very resilient, able to withstand even the most difficult weeds. Some plant roots are quite insidious and difficult to remove in one fell swoop, they can grow in width under the ground. So, the whip should be a versatile tool that can plow the ground and destroy nasty weeds at the same time.

There is no single answer on what should be the best grass whips. Depending on what kind of plants you are working with, you may need different whips. For example, flower beds are best weeded gently because their roots are usually very delicate. But, what about fruit trees, you can not be afraid to dig deeper and reach the root of the weed, located nearby. Fruit trees roots are much stronger and can survive if you accidentally wound them. 

What do you need to know to choose a good whip?

1. Purpose. Decide why do you need it: for weeding cucumber beds or for leveling the lawn? If the first, then you need a tool with a fine tip that can penetrate the ground. If the second, look something between whip and rake. 

2. Handle. It’s no matter whether it is: metal or wooden. The main thing is that it must be durable. Always check the tool before buying it.

3.Blade. The grass whip isn’t a katana, you don’t need a samurai sword at all to get rid of the weeds. So, choose something between sharpness and safety.

So, this is where we end our advice. We hope it’ll help you to maintain your garden! So good luck and don’t forget about accident prevention!

