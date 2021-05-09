MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

What is a Mother? Be Careful Democrat Cori Bush Want’s to Take That Word Away.

What is a Mother? Be Careful Democrat Cori Bush Want’s to Take That Word Away.

According to Webster Dictionary a mother is someone who brings up a child with care and affection. The second definition is to give birth to.

Mom’s come in all shapes and sizes and even genders. There are biological mothers, foster mothers, step-mothers, single mothers, mothers who adopt us because we need them. A mother is a caregiver, giving unconditional love, a housekeeper, cook, driver, psychologist, doctor and shoulder to keep our secrets. There are some who are not good at the job and others who make up for those who fail. Now Democrat Cori Bush a Missouri Congresswoman calls mother’s “birthing people,” in a speech at the Capitol Thursday.

She claims doctors dismissed her pain during her two pregnancies.‘”I sit before you today as a single mom, as a nurse, as an activist, congresswoman, and I am committed to doing the absolute most to protect black mothers, to protect black babies, to protect black birthing people, and to save lives.”

What is with liberals and language? She tweeted “Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain.” 

Does she not realize that all women go through pain to give birth. For me I thought I was going to die and then viola my son Zach was born.

How dare Ms. Bush try to take away this word and exchange it for birthing people. She obviously does not know how or what being a mother means or she would never have made the statements she has made.

When we take away the word mother, we take away our humanity.

Related Items
Family

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Family

Mother’s Day Flowers & a Peaceful Pause

Brian HesterMay 9, 2021
Read More
Happy Mother's Day

Mother’s Day a Timeline to Where It Started and The Exploitation it Brought Out

Suzanna BowlingMay 9, 2021
Read More

Iris Apfel Celebrates 100th Birthday With Several Endorsement Including Zenni’s Eyewear Collaboration

Suzanna BowlingMay 7, 2021
Read More

Regular roof inspection and maintenance can help to avoid a costly roof replacement

Suzanna BowlingMay 6, 2021
Read More

A brief buying guide for window blinds and shades

WriterMay 6, 2021
Read More

Iris Apfel Teams With Lowe’s For Beautiful Homes With Style

Suzanna BowlingMay 6, 2021
Read More

Frieze New York Comback Celebrates Maestro Dobel Tequila

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 4, 2021
Read More

National Teacher Appreciation Day – Honoring a Mentor in Style

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 4, 2021
Read More

Ideas and Designs for Kitchen Remodeling

WriterMay 2, 2021
Read More