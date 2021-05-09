What is a Mother? Be Careful Democrat Cori Bush Want’s to Take That Word Away.

According to Webster Dictionary a mother is someone who brings up a child with care and affection. The second definition is to give birth to.

Mom’s come in all shapes and sizes and even genders. There are biological mothers, foster mothers, step-mothers, single mothers, mothers who adopt us because we need them. A mother is a caregiver, giving unconditional love, a housekeeper, cook, driver, psychologist, doctor and shoulder to keep our secrets. There are some who are not good at the job and others who make up for those who fail. Now Democrat Cori Bush a Missouri Congresswoman calls mother’s “birthing people,” in a speech at the Capitol Thursday.

She claims doctors dismissed her pain during her two pregnancies.‘”I sit before you today as a single mom, as a nurse, as an activist, congresswoman, and I am committed to doing the absolute most to protect black mothers, to protect black babies, to protect black birthing people, and to save lives.”

What is with liberals and language? She tweeted “Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain.”

Does she not realize that all women go through pain to give birth. For me I thought I was going to die and then viola my son Zach was born.

How dare Ms. Bush try to take away this word and exchange it for birthing people. She obviously does not know how or what being a mother means or she would never have made the statements she has made.

When we take away the word mother, we take away our humanity.