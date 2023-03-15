News
What is Going On Over at Manhattan Plaza?
The residents of the 484 building at Manhattan Plaza are having to deal with a tenant who set his apartment on fire in January. The man then barricaded the door to keep the Fire Department out. Now management has allowed the man to move back in to his unit. Management not only had to replace his front door, but also the frame since the firefighters had been forced to knock it down with axes and battering rams.
As a precaution they removed his gas stove (which wasn’t where he had set his fire), he did that in the living room.
The first night he was back, the building stationed a security guard on his floor, but that was only for one night.
The management is refusing to communicate with tenants on that floor and the adjoining ones.
Before the tenant graduated to arson, he was known to threaten, harass and stalk his neighbors. It was the second time he had barricaded his door to keep first responders out.
Could this be another homicidal / suicidal episode waiting to happen?
Thanks to the New York Court system it can take two years to evict a tenant, even an arsonist.
Illegal Migrants Now Are Given The Old McDonald Building On 42nd Street
Mayor Eric Adams is set to open another illegal migrant shelter right in the heart of Times Square. The vacant Candler Tower office building, at 209-213 West 42nd Street is about to house more illegal migrants.
This is smack dabb in the pulse of Times Square.
The building, once home to the 24-hour McDonald’s restaurant was long billed as the busiest and most profitable of its kind in the US. Thanks to COVID-19 the building was lockdown in June 2020 and the building’s owner, UK-based investment company EPIC, reportedly signed over the deed in March 2022 to avoid foreclosure.
This property is 227,685 square feet and has 24 floors, with a market value of $110,464,000.
There are now 103 emergency shelters being used to house migrants and guess who is footing the bill?
Why are we not housing our Vets, our homeless or our senior citizens? I guess if you are illegal you get a free pass!
My View: Live from 54 Below…Saturday Night Love Songs
If there is one night during the week when you want-need?- to hear love songs, well, it’s got to be a Saturday night. And this last Saturday, 54 Below provided just the right tonic of famously romantic songs in a show created and hosted by Scott Siegel titled “Love Song Saturday Night”. It’s a new hit series at the club and the songs in the show came from every genre, including Broadway, country, pop, R&B, and more. They were performed by a richly talented cast of stars that sing not from the page, but from the soul. The packed house of mostly lovers had a sensational time and Eda and I got home in time for Saturday Night Live
The Performers: Edward Staudenmayer, Elena Mindlina, Christopher Brian, Moipei, Matthew Drinkwater, Ryan Knowles, Ben Jones. Ron Abel, music director
Say It Isn’t So…Up to 18 Inches of Snow As Nor’easter Is Headed To NYC
Heavy snow, rain and gusty wind is headed out way Monday night into Tuesday. Heavy, wet snow of up to two inches per hour is possible in parts of New York, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
The storm could bring an inch of snow to Manhattan, which has received very little snow this year.
The snow will be preceded by rain. High winds are predicted, leading to fears of power outages.
On Sunday New York governor Kathy Hochul stated “New Yorkers should prepare now for a weather system set to bring significant snowfall to the eastern parts of the state, particularly for areas along the Hudson River and around the Capital Region. I have directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets and be ready to assist local governments if needed. Anyone in regions that will be impacted by the storm should prepare for two or three days of snowfall and hazardous travel conditions.
The New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has said its prepared nearly 1,500 generators, more than 500 chainsaws, and half a million bottles and cans of water.
Some interior higher elevation parts of the Northeast are expected to see as much as much as 18 inches of snow, according to the Weather Service.
