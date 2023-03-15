What is Going On Over at Manhattan Plaza?

The residents of the 484 building at Manhattan Plaza are having to deal with a tenant who set his apartment on fire in January. The man then barricaded the door to keep the Fire Department out. Now management has allowed the man to move back in to his unit. Management not only had to replace his front door, but also the frame since the firefighters had been forced to knock it down with axes and battering rams.

As a precaution they removed his gas stove (which wasn’t where he had set his fire), he did that in the living room.

The first night he was back, the building stationed a security guard on his floor, but that was only for one night.

The management is refusing to communicate with tenants on that floor and the adjoining ones.

Before the tenant graduated to arson, he was known to threaten, harass and stalk his neighbors. It was the second time he had barricaded his door to keep first responders out.

Could this be another homicidal / suicidal episode waiting to happen?

Thanks to the New York Court system it can take two years to evict a tenant, even an arsonist.