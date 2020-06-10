What is Kiln Dried Wood Used For?

Wood has been the backbone for many construction industries and the making of furniture for centuries. The only problem even with the finest types of wood is the inability to use it freshly chopped in construction work or making furniture. This is why the need for drying techniques has presented itself so we can have more control over final wood products and eliminate undesirable wood properties. Properties such as strength, flexibility, and adhesiveness can only be brought out through different processes. Among different drying methods, the kiln-drying technique has been the most common and favorable one. To understand more about the kiln drying method and what it’s used for, here is a brief guide to provide you with all the information you need.

Importance of Drying Processes

Trees usually get affected by changes in temperature and humidity levels. Hygroscopicity is one of the most distinguishing properties of wood. This means that regardless of the wood type, its moisture content changes with the surrounding environment by absorbing and desorbing moisture from air until it reaches a state of equilibrium. Equilibrium moisture content (EBC) is a point of balance between the percentage of moisture content in wood and its surroundings. This means that EBC of wood changes according to the level of moisture in the air.

Since relative humidity results in fluctuations in wood moisture content and consequently changes in its dimensions, different drying methods become a necessary process for manipulating wood efficiently. Without reducing the moisture content to a suitable amount, different wood processes such as machining, gluing, and even the finishing of wood simply won’t be possible. Drying methods are carried out differently depending on the material used. Kiln drying is one of the most advanced ways that has proven its effectiveness compared to other traditional ways such as air drying. Firewood authorities at buyfirewooddirect explain that firewood, for instance, can be used immediately when it’s kiln-dried. Seasoned or air-dried firewood, on the other hand, might require from 16 to 18 months before it’s ready to burn.

Understanding the Kiln Drying Process

Kiln drying is the process of putting wood in purpose-built kilns at specific temperatures that exceed the evaporating point for moisture. This is essential to be able to evaporate all excess moisture in the wood. Since this process happens in a closed chamber, the environment can be controlled in terms of temperature, air circulation and flow, and level of humidity. Optimal results should be lowering moisture percentages that are normally about 60% to 70% down to about 20-15% without any drying or burning defects. The high temperature used in kilns also burns off any wood impurities.

The process usually begins by harvesting trees and felling wood to then moving wood to lumber mills where logs are debarked and sorted according to their sizes, end-use, or shapes. This sorting process is extremely important because every batch that is sorted together according to its size or shape will be dried at the same conditions to reach equal moisture levels. This is why the wood final shape must be identified before approaching this step. For instance, if we take logs that will be used in wood flooring, these logs must be edged or trimmed into the exact required size and shape before the drying process. Kilns consist of 4 compartments that are rather designed carefully with close attention to the materials used to ensure the efficiency of the drying process After wood logs are categorized into different batches, they should be passed through the kiln.

The chamber is usually made out of bricks or concrete; however, newer editions use lightweight aluminum. Heat exchangers provide the necessary heat, but they can be replaced with heating pipes, radiators, electricity, or renewable energy. Humidifiers are used to inject steam and raise the temperature by using an atomized water spray. Fans are needed for air circulation to dispel moisture into the atmosphere.

Types of Kilns

The use of kilns has proven its effectiveness when it comes to successfully drying wood in terms of speed and efficiency. Kiln drying sounds fairly straightforward and easy, but many mills and manufacturers invest a lot of time, money, and effort to upgrade the quality of this process to provide optimal grade desired products at the right moisture level. There are different types of kilns used in the process that can lead to different results.

Conventional: The aforementioned explained method uses a conventional kiln that typically depends on hot water coils for a heat source, and ventilators or fans to suck moisture out of the kiln through evaporation. Dehumidification: This type of kiln depends on the use of a heating pump system to evaporate moisture from the wood. However, this system can reuse heat from moisture, which makes it a more energy-efficient and economical solution. Solar: In this kiln type, a renewable energy source is focused by a collector to provide the necessary heat. This is the most environmentally friendly method, yet it’s the most unpredictable since it depends on the weather, location, and solar collector power.

Different Drying Methods

Hardwood is almost always categorized as “green”, “air-dried”, or “kiln-dried. Greenwood is used to describe a freshly chopped wood or sawn boards that still contain a moisture content of 40% and up to 60%. Two drying processes can then be used to suck out the moisture in the wood. Air drying is when green boards are sorted and stacked with spacers between each layer outside. This process of drying can take anywhere starting from 14 to 16 days and up to a few months. The duration normally depends on the thickness and species of the lumber on hand, in addition to the level of moisture we are trying to reduce. Air drying is a process that is typically carried out initially even if you are going to dry the lumber in kilns afterward.

This goes back to the fact that the cost of kiln drying is rather high. So, many manufacturers would rather wait for a while until the moisture content is brought down to at least 30% before they move the wood batch to a kiln. The kiln drying process can then bring down the level of moisture to about only 10-20% depending on the desired results. Different wood types are picked according to their uses. For instance, greenwood is almost always utilized in the pallet industry as its moisture content isn’t really an issue in this situation. Kiln-dried wood is more durable, dependable, and also expensive. This is why it’s normally used in furniture, hardwood flooring, or cabinets to ensure longevity and high finishing quality. Air-dried lumber can still be used in furniture, yet it’s limited to a few pieces that don’t require the formerly mentioned wood properties. Air-dried wood is usually used in making patio furniture, fencing, or decking.

Air-dried Vs. Kiln Dried

Unlike the kiln-drying method that kills any living organism in the lumber due to the use of high temperatures that might reach up to 170F, air-drying leaves room for the infestation of insects, their eggs, mold, fungus, and bug larvae.

Since air drying techniques don’t completely take the moisture out of wood, this process leaves the wood vulnerable to wear and tear. This is why various chemical treatments might be needed to increase the air-dried wood lifespan. Kiln-dried lumber, on the other hand, has already all desirable wood properties without the need for chemical treatments.

During kiln drying, resins are dried in softwoods, but during air-drying, resins continue to be runny and liquid.

Since air-drying is a natural process that depends on a natural resource, the process might take from 8 to 16 months depending on the wood species. Kiln drying only takes from 6 to a maximum of 8 weeks.

The drying process isn’t uniform nor even throughout the wood; the wood tends to be moister in the middle parts compared to the outer area. Kiln drying is done in a closed chamber at the same temperature, so the results are uniform across the whole wood area.

Uses of Kiln-Dried Wood

After the kiln drying process is thoroughly explained, it’s time to explain how kiln drying is beneficial for different purposes such as the making of furniture. Wood has been the bedrock of many constructional industries. Typically, there are two main reasons for drying wood, woodworking, and woodburning. Kiln drying is essential for woodworking to stop any drying defects that might happen if the wood is otherwise seasoned dried. Air drying leaves the wood vulnerable to many problems such as unequal shrinkage that is caused by rapid equilibration or uneven dried wood. This is why kiln drying is a necessary process for wood that will be used for constructional purposes to ensure the longevity and durability of furniture pieces.

For woodburning, the damage from uneven shrinkage doesn’t form much of a problem. However, wood logs must still be dried first to prevent the high moisture content from creating a lot of smoke or ruining your fire. The real problem with using green or air-dried firewood for woodburning is the unburnt hydrocarbons. The resulting emissions and smoke from burning wet wood don’t only affect the environment negatively, but they also result in poor fires with weak heat. This is why it’s recommended to use only logs that have a moisture content of less than 20%. This way, you will be able to avoid chimney buildups and any blackening of stove glass.

Kiln Drying for Furniture Advantages

With kiln drying, we typically have more control over the final results when it comes to the dried wood properties. Wood can be manipulated by controlling the level of moisture to be more durable against wear and tear. This is why the wood used in furniture has to be kiln-dried to have a longer lifespan and a higher quality. Here are some more kiln-dried wood advantages.

Furniture that uses kiln-dried wood is usually more lightweight. So, moving the furniture doesn’t form a big problem.

Wood is much more durable when it’s kiln-dried. This drying process doesn’t leave room for warping or developing any cracks in the foundation of furniture over time.

The heat used in this drying process removes moisture efficiently with a percentage that might reach more than 90%. The high temperature the wood dried at makes furniture much more resistant to fungal decay.

The high heat in kiln chambers also kills all insects, bugs, and eradicate mold. These factors increase longevity and add more years to kiln-dried wood’s lifespan.

The finishing process for furniture that is made from kiln-dried wood can be done relatively quickly compared to seasoned drying.

The workability of furniture is increased due to the minimizing of drying defects.

Kiln-dried Firewood

Freshly felled wood, or green wood, has a high moisture content that could reach up to 80%. This makes this type of wood impossible to use in fire pits as it produces a lot of smoke. Air-dried wood, or wood that has been stacked for 6 months, typically has a lower moisture content. Still, air-dried wood logs are not the best option when you are trying to create a long-lasting fire. This is why kiln-dried wood logs are the best option to burn. This type can offer a good burn depending on the used wood species. Oak, for instance, is best for people who love a longer burn with high heat output. If you want a beautiful flame with a longer maintained fire, then Ash will be your second-best bet after oak. Mixed hardwoods and Birch, on the other hand, need a higher input as they have a mild heat output. Both types also tend to burn quicker than the former types.

Kiln-dried firewood is much easier to light

It produces minimal smoke.

Kiln-dried logs don’t smell as bad compared to other methods of wood drying.

This firewood produces brighter, prettier, higher flames, and most importantly, kiln dried logs are the perfect choice for making s’mores and roasting marshmallows.

While green wood is only good for the pallet industry, the other two methods of drying are chosen based on the desired purpose of using wood. For furniture or your firepit, it’s best to go for kiln-dried wood to be more assured of the quality you are getting. Air-dried wood, on the other hand, isn’t effective due to many burning defects. This is why it’s important to take the time to decide on the best wood type for your needs.