What is Really Going on at the Boarder: The Hijacking of Pregnant Women

What is really going on is pregnant Illegal immigrants are being processed and then set free to Catholic Charities. 80% are pregnant. The Biden administration claims he is sending adults back, but what is happening is that they are being bussed into other states and the news media is for the most part is staying silent. Or are they. Anchor Baby Scam: Dozens of Pregnant Illegals Arrive in Texas Late at Night

In this video alone they were 47 times pregnant women being bussed somewhere else. This is continuous and it is done under the guise of darkness. Seems shady, right?

In West Hartford Connecticut undocumented individuals medical costs were $806 million in 2019 – nearly a billion dollars and up 5.3 percent from 2018. In a proposed bill S.B. 956 Medicaid for undocumented pregnant women will be automatic. This is just one state that is offering illegals benefits that Veterans and American’s have a hard time getting.

Again why has Kamala Harris not visited the boarder? She has visited other country’s but not ours. What does she know that we don’t.

I still want to know how do you travel over 3,000 miles and are clean upon arrival? Were did you take a bath? How are your clothes so neat? How does this happen?

I’m mad as hell, why aren’t you.