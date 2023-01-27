What is the best digital wallet for iPhone?

A digital wallet is an app on your phone that allows you to securely store and send crypto currencies. There are different types of wallets, but this article will focus on mobile wallets.



We’ll take a look at our favorite six. These are all very easy to use, but they also have some unique features that set them apart from the crowd. However, you can find more if you click here.

1. Bread

Bread or BRD as it is sometimes known is a free iOS wallet that allows you to send and receive Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. It is open source and decentralized, meaning no one controls the network or your money.

What we liked about Bread is that it has a straightforward user interface for sending and receiving cryptocurrency on iOS devices. It does not require you to use a private key for transactions (unlike Coinbase). The app is available for both iPhone and iPad users in the App Store.

2. Jaxx

Jaxx is a multi-currency wallet that supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and several other coins. It’s available for iOS devices like the iPhone and iPad.

From a convenience standpoint, Jaxx has a built-in exchange that allows you to buy or sell cryptocurrencies from within the app. You can also use Jaxx’s built-in ShapeShift integration to convert between different currencies without leaving the app or visiting external websites or exchanges.

3. Coinbase

Coinbase is one of the most popular and secure digital wallets available. It has a reputation for being one of the easiest to use, making it a good choice for beginners. The company also provides users with a platform that enables them to buy and sell cryptocurrency, as well as manage their holdings through an app or website.

Because Coinbase supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash (four of the most popular cryptocurrencies), it’s also useful for storing small amounts of crypto currency.

4. Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is a secure, free, open-source and decentralized wallet. It supports Ethereum and all ERC20/ERC223 tokens. This wallet allows users to transact on the Ethereum blockchain without running a full node or having to sync the entire blockchain. It offers native support for all ERC20 tokens and features an easy-to-use interface that makes it simple for anyone to interact with the Ethereum network.

5. Mycelium

Mycelium is a mobile bitcoin wallet available for Android and iOS devices. It has been around since 2008, and it’s open source. This means that you can read the code to see how your bitcoins are secured by Mycelium.

It also has a very robust security system—it uses HD (hierarchical deterministic) keys for account recovery, which means that if you lose your phone, or someone steals it from you and guesses your password incorrectly several times in a row (this is called brute force), they will not be able to access your funds.

If Mycelium were ever compromised in any way, an attacker would find themselves unable to steal your money. Because even if they somehow got into your device without knowing my password (which is impossible), or brute forced their way in, none of your private keys would be known.

6. Abra

Abra is a digital wallet that allows you to buy, sell and store crypto currencies. It’s a mobile-first cryptocurrency investment platform that allows you to invest in cryptocurrencies without owning them.

Abra is a non-custodial wallet, which means it doesn’t hold your funds on its servers or systems. This makes it different from Coinbase and other exchanges where they store your coins for you offsite when using their basic features (e.g., buying and selling).

The wallet will generate a private key for you, which acts as a password to access your funds. This means that only you have access to the funds stored in your wallet, no one else has access to them unless they gain physical access to your device or steal your private keys!

We hope this article has helped you figure out which digital wallet is right for you. If there’s one thing we learned from our research and testing, it’s that every crypto investor has their own needs. So if your favorite wallet isn’t on this list then don’t worry—there are plenty more options out there!