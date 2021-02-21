What is the difference between CBD oil and CBD E-Liquid?

CBD is available in a variety of delivery formats, including CBD oil, CBD creams, transdermal CBD dermal and CBD E-Liquid. The vast majority of people are uneducated in terms of what the differences are between these different delivery methods. Perhaps the biggest confusion arises when people are discussing CBD oil in tincture format and CBD E-Liquid, or CBD Vape Oil as it is also known, which is made specifically for vaping.

CBD oil and CBD E-liquid are very different in their composition and intended usage. They are often aimed at very different target audiences too. Resaerch in the UK has suggested that older generations lean toward CBD oil in tincture format and are sceptical when it comes to vaping – which is more the domain of younger generations. This article will proceed to discuss the two aforementioned CBD products and outline the differences and similarities between them.

What is CBD E-Liquid?

CBD E-Liquid is a special type of liquid that is also known as CBD vape juice and CBD vape oil. CBD E-Liquid is designed for vaping and you will need a vaping device to consume it. A vaping device is a simple instrument that converts said liquid into vapour, allowing the user to inhale it. E-Cigarettes are a good example of vaping devices and CBD vaping devices work on the same principle.

Vaping was initially popularised by people who were looking for a healthy alternative to smoking and has emerged as a safe method for inhaling a variety of products including CBD.

Vaping CBD, like all delivery methods, certainly has its advantages. Primarily that relates to the bioavilablity of the product. Many studies suggest that CBD E-liquid is one of the most efficient delivery methods, as 60% of the CBD reaches the bloodstream. It is also unquestionably the fastest in terms of how soon a user will feel the effects of sthe CBD itself.

CBD delivered through other methods may not reach the bloodstream due to a number of reasons. For example, any edibles will have to pass through the digestive system, which significantly reduces the amount of CBD that ultimately reaches the bloodstream of the user. To a degree, this negates much of what the user is trying to achieve by taking CBD in the first place.

What is CBD Oil?

CBD oil refers to the oil derived from hemp that contains CBD and has been specially prepared for oral or topical consumption. CBD oil is often consumed sublingually (under the tongue) or can also be applied directly on the skin when combined with other dermal products, such as a moisturising cream or face serum. CBD oil is often sold in small bottles and comes with a dropper, which makes sublingual delivery a straightforward task. This format is commonly known as a ‘tincture’, which is a term used for any plant or animal extract dissolved in ethanol.

CBD oils, irrespective of the method of use, are quite easy to use and do not require any additional special device or equipment. All you need to do is apply a few drops on the skin or beneath the tongue, from where it is directly absorbed into the user’s bloodstream.

CBD oil in dermal form, such as moisturising creams or face serums, can be used for treating skin conditions, such as eczema or psoriasis. Additionally, it can be used to treat other, internal issues such as aching muscles or joint pain caused by demobilising diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. This is because, the CBD oil can be absorbed through skin tissue after being applied topically. On the other hand, sublingual CBD oil in tincture form is absorbed through the porous membrane located below the tongue. Both methods are efficient in their own right and the correct choice ultimately comes down to the preference of the individual and the ailment that they are attempting to treat with the CBD.

What is the difference between CBD Oil and CBD E-Liquid?

CBD oil and CBD E-Liquid often appear similar and often come in fairly similar packaging, making the task of differentiating these products even more of a challenge. While on the surface, both the products may appear same, these two products are completely different from each other in a variety of ways.

CBD oil, as we explained earlier is manufactured for sublingual and topical applications, while CBD E-liquid is intended for use with a vaping device that will convert CBD vape juice from liquid to vapour. Another major difference between CBD oil and CBD E-Liquid lies in their composition and how they are manufactured.

CBD oil in tincture form is typically prepared by combining CBD extracted from hemp with food-grade oil such as olive oil, or coconut oil which act as a carrier. CBD oil may also contain some flavours that make it more pleasant for oral consumption. CBD oils are not designed for exposure to the high temperatures required for activiating CBD E-liquids. So, if you attempt to use CBD oil with a vaping device, then this may not only lead to potentially harmful vapor but may also damage your vaping device.

CBD E-liquids are made using CBD extract that is combined with a thinning agent such as PG/VG or MCT to ensure that the vape juice is thin enough to be vaporised easily. If the consistency is too thick, then the CBD E-liquid may not vaporise successfully. As you may have guessed by now, CBD oil and CBD E-Liquid are very different to one another when it comes to consistency. CBD oil is thicker, which makes it ideal for oral or topical consumption, while CBD E-Liquid is thinner so that it can be vaporized easily.

Both of these products are intended for different uses and are not a substitute for one another. So, you must never mix one with another and only use them for their intended use.

Always check the Label

There are strict labelling guidelines in place for all products that contain CBD and no product containing CBD can be sold in the UK without proper labelling. So, always check the label as even a cursory glance at this will inform you of its intended use. If the label mentions “tincture”, then the product may not be suitable for use with a vaping device. Conversely, when you see a product intended for vaping use, do not attempt to consume this orally or apply it topically.

Most CBD oils, and CBD E-Liquids also have detailed “How to use” instructions on the label, that may also guide you further about how to use a product. You must always buy CBD products from well-established, and trusted brands.

Furthermore, it is important to always seek an independent, third party lab report for any CBD product that you are looking to purchase. This will provide clear, impartial information on the process used for CBD extraction and the exact contents of the product. Always ensure that it is free of any harmful substances such as heavy metals, pesticides and mould.

This article has looked to explain the major differences between CBD oil and CBD E-Liquid in an easy-to-understand manner. Hopefully by now you have a complete understanding of how these two identical products differ from one another. If you want to avoid the confusion and hassle associated with buying CBD E-Liquid, then you can buy pre-filled vape pens that come with pre-filled CBD E-Liquid. Many brands in the UK sell such devices and all you need to do is buy one and start vaping CBD vape juice in your favourite flavour! Remember to always seek a CBD lab report!