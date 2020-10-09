Paris is a city of dreams. Today, every tourist desires to visit Paris and explore the city with their loved ones. But all of us do not know what makes Paris one of the best places to visit in Europe or the world. The city’s humble architecture gives tourists all the beauty they seek and allows them to explore the world beyond. Apart from this, France has never failed to lure its visitors from its world-class cuisine and fantastic food. Its unique dishes such as Boeuf Bourguignon, Coq au vin, Potatoes Dauphinoise, Cassoulet, etc. are savored by tourists from all parts of the world.

The art of Paris and all across France has remained top around the world. The city's artists have gained a good reputation from their masterpieces for ages, and even today, millions of tourists visit the city to explore its fantastic art from all parts of the world. The guide explores what makes Paris one of the most loved cities across Europe and the world and sheds light on the city's art, architecture, food, and travel. Let's get started.

Art

Also known as “City of Art, ” Paris is one of the most beautiful cities around the world where you can see world-renowned artists’ art. One of the finest examples is the city’s prestigious landmark, Eiffel Tower. Eiffel Tower is made of wrought iron and can be seen from most of the city’s areas due to its majestic height. It lures visitors from across the world. Apart from this, the Louvre is a place which acquires the reputation of being one of the best art museums in the world. Housing some of the most famous masterpieces such as Mona Lisa, Death of the Virgin, Liberty Leading the People, etc. the museum hosts millions of visitors each year.

Apart from these, France's most beautiful artforms can be reflected not just in its museums and famous landmarks but also in each of its buildings. If you're visiting Paris for the first time, ensure that you explore the city's fantastic art and do not forget to click pictures and your loved ones on your town journey. The place will leave you amazed and leave you long for more of what it offers.

Architecture

The next best thing about France is its architecture. Paris is one of the cities that boasts its architecture. Some of the magnificent architectural buildings of Paris include the majestic Eiffel Tower, where visitors can visit on the first, second, and third floors. These floors offer some of the most beautiful views of Paris, and tourists can also have dinner on the Eiffel towers’ one of the famous restaurants. Another famous architectural marvel of the city is fondation Louis Vuitton Paris. The building was inaugurated in 2014 and is developed by Frank Gehry. It is an art museum and is one of the most beautiful buildings in Paris.

Tourists coming to Paris are often overwhelmed by the historical architecture which it has to present to its tourists. Notre-Dame, built-in 1345 is one such example of such structures, and Sacré-Cœur Basilica, Musée d'Orsay, Fondation Le Corbusier, Pigalle Basketball, and Musée du Quai Branly. Ensure that you spend some good time at these architectural marvels and imbibe what they have to offer to you.

Food

Paris is a cultural destination for lovers of food as well. For the first time, every tourist visiting the city becomes a great fan of the food in the city. The city offers some of the best options for people to eat and make the most of their time. During your time in the town, make sure to try the most amazing foods in the city. The list of foods that are often enjoyed in Paris includes Caramels; these little treats are amazing in texture, rich in buttery flavor, and can be found at Patrick Roger and Jacques Genin. Apart from these, people coming to Paris also enjoy the Bordier Butter.

The butter acquires a super smooth flavor and will definitely make you want more and more of it. Make sure that you try it with bread and with a sprinkle of fleur de sel. Other must-try foods of Paris including Baguette, chocolate, cheese, etc. Take your time exploring the best foods to try in the city and make sure that you try them all before leaving Paris at least once.

Travel

Apart from the city’s food, art, and architecture, people often lose themselves traveling different corners of the city. There are places where people visit to take a different view of Paris from the normal one. The city houses various cemeteries where some people have died, such as Jim Morrison and other famous artists. You can take a tour of the city from a local and see places untouched by tourists.

People visiting Paris often visit the churches to imbibe into the mystical vibe that the place offers and get a chance to live its beauty. Not many cities in the world give people such freedom and help them make the most of their time and money while traveling. Once getting done with your visit to France, you can visit other cities such as Bordeaux and see what else France has to offer you. Paris can be a little crowded sometimes, but other French cities can help you explore its beauty and give you the desired warmth. Take your loved ones along and enjoy France’s best with your family and friends, and don’t forget to try the wines as well.