What Microsoft Azure Offers Businesses That AWS Doesn’t

Cloud computing is steadily increasing in popularity as many companies, from small businesses to giants in various industries, moved to the cloud from on-premise applications. In addition, the pandemic further widened the need to work remotely, thus encouraging more companies to adopt cloud use. Cloud computing covers many services, which are all available on the web. Examples are cloud storage, software as a service, platform as a service, and infrastructure as a service.

When it comes to cloud computing, two names dominate it, which are Microsoft Azure and AWS. If you plan to adopt cloud computing in your company, consider weighing your options to determine the best choice. Although they have their similarities, they also have their differences, which could help you make the final verdict. We listed the things that Microsoft Azure offers businesses that AWS doesn’t.

It offers direct services that fall under the platform as a service or PaaS category

AWS allows users to create their own platform as a service or PaaS, but it doesn’t offer a service that directly falls under that category. On the other hand, Microsoft Azure provides PaaS, such as Azure CDN and Azure Search, while letting users make their own platforms. Moreover, it allows them to manage and monitor the platforms they created after their launch.

It’s naturally compatible with Microsoft products

Since Azure is from Microsoft, it’s naturally compatible with Microsoft products. Many companies use Microsoft products in their business operations, such as Microsoft Office and Visual Studio. Azure managed services ensure seamless and hassle-free migration of these products to the cloud. It’s important in the business as your operation will not have delays, and you can be sure there will be no data loss. Users will still be able to use them with the interface they are familiar with, but this time, they are accessible on the cloud.

It’s easy to learn

Both Microsoft Azure and AWS offer tutorials and guides to users. However, the former is easier to learn, making it more convenient, especially since a business has different types of users. Microsoft Azure is easier to understand, so users will be familiar with the service in no time, especially those who are not that techie.

It’s serious in cloud security

We’re not saying that AWS is not serious about cloud security, but Microsoft Azure ensures this in every service development stage. The Microsoft Security Development Lifecycle is what its software development process is called. Privacy and security are given importance in every phase, ensuring that the end product or service is highly secured. Cloud security is also one of the top concerns of every business, as they want their data to be safe and secure from fraud and bugs.

It’s more affordable

Comparing their similar services, Microsoft Azure is generally more affordable than AWS. Although cost is not the only factor to consider when deciding what to use, Azure offers similar features or even better ones, so it’s apparent what the best option is.

Microsoft Azure also has data centers in more regions worldwide, so it’s a better choice regarding availability.