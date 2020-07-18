What New Yorkers Do Not Know, But Should

The Homeless Outreach and Shelter Security Unit no longer exist. Ninety-two police officers, three detectives and 25 sergeant supervisors have been assigned new roles. Several medical nurses were also a part of this unit.

What makes the above interesting is that the residents of a 200-bed men’s homeless shelter in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx was quietly moved and are currently being housed at four-star hotels in Manhattan due to concerns over coronavirus. The men, many with mental illness, are currently staying in separate rooms at the OYO Times Square Hotel. This 208-bedroom hotel, located at 157 West 47th Street, rates were $138 to $228 per night. They are now going for $186 – $207 a night. Special rates are available for first responders. The shelter residences live there for free.

OYO Times Square Hotel

The location were these men once were housed is thrilled over the move. A 24-hour grocery store located next door to the shelter, said, “It’s nice. It’s good for business, and now I have nice people again. Before the move shop-lifting had been an issue, now it’s not.”

Neighbors stated “I’m tired of them smoking crack in our building, sitting on the steps and pretending the kids aren’t there. There was a time when residents smoking crack and crack pipes were an everyday occurrence, since the move they are not.”

Another location the homeless were shipped in from was Pamoja House in Brooklyn.

There are about 700 hotels in New York City. One hundred and thirty-nine of them are now occupied by homeless people.

There are more than 17,000 single homeless adults in the city’s shelter system, and 13,000 of them are now living in hotels.

$78 million has been used to find hotels for the homeless. FEMA pays 75 percent of the costs of the hotel rooms.

And yet we are defunding the police.