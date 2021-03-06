What Prohormones Are and How to Use them Correctly



With the impressive abundance of workout supplements available to the public, it can feel hard narrowing down which ones to use and which ones to ditch. The obvious ones always include protein powders, multivitamins, amino acids, and maybe even creatine or pre-workout, but it doesn’t stop there. Those are the most needed ones, but there are still plenty that is worth looking into for workout purposes.

One such supplement that gets a lot of attention, both rightfully so and in ways that are built on a misconception, are prohormones. Prohormones exist in a weird grey area where people aren’t sure what to make of them, mostly because they are uninformed, which is understandable because of that abundance of supplement varieties out there. Here is some useful info on prohormones to help inform you.

What is a Prohormone?

First off, you should know what a prohormone is before reading any further. A prohormone is a type of substance that is chemical in nature and is known as an androgen. It is intended to help bridge the gap between diet and supplements, and anabolic steroids. Prohormones are not illegal, which is a common misconception, and mentioning anabolic steroids is important for understanding why they are so useful for working out.

What Does it Do?

Much like an illegal steroid, prohormones are useful in quicker muscle building, recovery, and body composition changes. The compounds of prohormones are processed through enzymes, which makes them anabolic in the body, which is why people get them mixed up with steroids. Taking a look at Wilson Supplements, you can see that prohormones come in a wide variety, some being more active than others. The general-purpose, however, is to convert the compound into an anabolic substance in the body to produce those results, along with protein synthesis.

Are Prohormones Considered a Steroid?

Technically no, prohormones are not considered a steroid because they are not ingested or consumed in a state that is already anabolic, nor is it a steroid to begin with. Their use results in similar outcomes as anabolic steroids, like rapid muscle growth, speedier recovery, quicker fat loss, etc. but they aren’t a steroid. They do convert in anabolic hormones in the body, but this is a process that is considered naturally occurring due to hormone production and synthesis. In short, prohormones work like a steroid but are not a steroid.

Are They Able to Be Used in Competition?

This is tricky, because while prohormones are considered legal (which varies from state to state, country to country), they may be effectively banned for competition use. It could be banned by state or federal regulations, which would prohibit its use in competition, or it may be okay, so it comes down to the association or organization and its legal status. If it’s a bodybuilding competition or a sports league, there is plenty of contention over whether they should be legal or not, so it depends.

How Do You Take Prohormones?

Prohormones are not absorbed into the body by a needle-like many anabolic steroids are. They usually come in a capsule or tablet form that can be easily and safely ingested. This makes it easier to consume them and doesn’t result in as serious of a method as using a needle, which can cause infections or improper use. Taking a prohormone is still something you want to carefully read the labels about when it comes to dosage to make sure you are doing it by the books.

Are Prohormones Safe?

In most cases, yes prohormones are safe, but like anything, it can come with some caveats. Because it causes the body to produce a higher rate of anabolic hormones and speeds up the process of things like muscle growth, you really need to be careful. It can affect every person differently, and while considered safer than anabolic steroids, there can be some side effects that are similar. Increased hormone production will always result in changes to the body, especially at such a rapid rate. It’s always important to discuss the use with a physician and let them know so they can monitor you in case something goes wrong.

There’s always talk of things like steroids and how to get bigger fast, but something that many people don’t realize is that prohormones provide a lot of benefits in similar ways, but aren’t in the same category. Prohormones are an interesting supplement to consider, so you should brush up on your knowledge of them by doing a bit of reading to learn their possibilities.