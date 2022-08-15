What Shoes to Wear to a Wedding: The Definitive Guide

When selecting your wedding shoes is a massive decision

For those of us who don’t go to a lot of weddings or formal events, selecting your wedding shoes is a massive decision. After all, weddings are a special occasion, and you want to dress accordingly. In this blog post, we will give you the definitive guide on what shoes to wear to a wedding – for men and women alike! So whether you’re wondering what shoes to wear with a suit or if you can wear flats instead of heels, read on for our expert advice.

Men can wear a suit or dark pants with a dress shirt and tie

If you’re wearing a suit, your shoes should match the colour of your suit – black for a black suit, brown for a brown suit, etc. If you’re wearing pants and a shirt (no tie), you can get away with wearing any colour shoe. Just make sure they’re dressy enough – no sneakers or sandals!

Women can wear a formal dress, skirt and blouse, or slacksuit

If you’re wearing a dress, your shoes should match the colour of your dress. If you’re wearing a skirt and blouse or slacksuit, you can again wear any colour shoe. Just make sure they’re dressy enough to live up to the occasion.

When in doubt, ask the bride or groom

If you’re still unsure about what to wear, the best thing to do is ask the bride or groom for advice. They will be able to tell you what the dress code is and give you some specific guidance on what would be appropriate.

At the end of the day, every wedding is different – it’s becoming far more commonplace for couples to have more laidback or unconventional weddings than their parents or grandparents did, and this means that your footwear might not be as “make or break” as you might be stressing about.

Nevertheless, weddings are a special occasion and it’s good to dress the part. By following the advice in this blog post, you’ll be sure to look your best and be comfortable all night long! Happy wedding season!