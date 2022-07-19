What to Consider When Buying Jewelry Online

Online shopping has become society’s preferred way to purchase just about anything nowadays. Clothing, beauty products, home décor, electronics or even groceries are all things that most people now prefer to shop for from the comfort of their home. One thing that people remain skeptical about purchasing over the internet are big ticket items like jewelry. If you have concerns about purchasing new jewelry on the internet, read ahead for some of the things that you should look out for to help ease your mind.

<h2> Research What You Want </h2>

Before you start actively shopping for jewelry online, you want to have a good idea of what you are looking for. Online shopping can get overwhelming due to the volume of choice we have on the internet. It is always helpful to start the process with a solid idea of what you are looking for. Take your time, do some research, find your inspiration pictures and figure out your budget to help the process go as smoothly as possible. Whether you are looking for hoop earrings, a diamond ring or gold Cuban chain, you are sure to find a piece that is perfect for you when you put some time into researching what you want.

Compare Pricing

When it comes to shopping online, prices are going to vary between different retailers no matter what you are shopping for. But this is especially true when it comes to jewelry. The cost of jewelry is determined by a number of different factors. But keep in mind that lower cost does not always mean lower quality. While there are times that the lower price of a piece will be reflected in the quality, sometimes cheaper pricing can come from jewels being sourced directly from the factory rather than a third party. Or it could be because the store produces the product in bulk. If this is the case, then you may be able to find pieces that are identical in quality at different price points so make sure you are comparing pricing before you finalize your purchase.

If you manage to find a piece that you like at a lower price, then you would be wise to confirm if the pricing is genuine or if you have come across a lower quality piece. Some retailers will blend pure metal with alloy to create a similar looking piece at a fraction of the cost. Other retailers will source low quality gemstones and sell them for a higher price. To determine the quality of the piece, you will want to read the reviews of other purchasers.

Read Online Reviews

Reading online reviews from people who have been verified to have made a purchase from the retailer is a good way to prevent yourself from getting swindled. Use your best judgment when looking for online reviews. If most of the reviews seem fake, then they probably are. Look out for generic and repeated wording throughout each review and consider going to a trusted website like the Better Business Bureau if you have any suspicions.

If you can determine that the reviews were written by real customers, then heed any warnings they may describe. If there are multiple complaints about quality or the product not matching the description, then consider purchasing your jewelry from elsewhere. On the other hand, consistent positive reviews are a green flag so if that’s what you are seeing then proceed with your purchase.

Read The Return and Shipping Policy

Before you make any jewelry purchase online, make sure you have read up on the store’s return and shipping policies. Certain items are not going to be eligible for return, especially in the case of custom-made pieces. If you think there is a chance the piece you want to purchase may not work out, confirm that it is eligible for return before your buy.

Additionally, the shipping policy is an important thing to investigate ahead of a big purchase. If you are buying a high value piece, you want to confirm that the shipping cost includes insurance that will cover your item’s value. Any reputable online store will clearly display their return and shipping policies on their website, so make sure to look out for them.

Know Your Sizing (If Applicable)

Before you even consider purchasing jewelry online, you’ll need to know your sizing. Necklaces and bracelets are measured by length in inches. If you have measuring tape at home, you can determine how necklaces and bracelets will look on you without the help of a jeweler. However, when it comes to ring sizing, you may want to head to your local jeweler to get sized accurately. Also, don’t ignore the sizing charts available on most retailers’ websites. They will help guide you to make the right choices when it comes to size and length of your jewelry pieces.

Follow these tips and tricks to help you make informed decisions when purchasing jewelry online. There are dozens of retailers that sell quality products through their online stores so don’t be afraid to make these big ticket purchases from the comfort of your home.