What To Consider When Shopping for Your Next Swimsuit

Warm weather brings water, sun, and fun. With things heating up, it might be time to shop for some new swimsuits this season. Though shopping can be enjoyable, hunting for a new swimsuit can be a bit overwhelming if you don’t know what to look for. Luckily, there are some simple places to start when figuring out what works best for you. From one and two piece swimsuits, to makeup and overall use, there are many factors that can impact your selection. Here are some things to consider when swimsuit shopping:

Design

The good and bad thing about swimsuit shopping is that there are always so many designs to choose from. Today’s trends consist of a lot of cut-outs, from one-pieces that feature cutouts on the sides to monokinis that consist of one huge cutout for the middle torso. But of course, even with these newer designs breaking the mold, the standard designs of yesteryear still carry their weight. The classic one-piece and the bikini have stood the test of time since their popularity first rose in the 1940’s. With this, it also seems like some styles of the 1940’s are making a comeback, such as high-waisted bikini bottoms and broad-strapped bikini tops. Again, there’s so much to choose from, so you’re bound to find something that works for you.

Material

Swimsuits are made special because of the need to be be functional in water for long periods of time. Over the years, significant developments in polyester have allowed swimsuits to keep their form even while wet, enabling water to pass through the garment rather than trapping air bubbles. But even though polyester is important, it’s not the only fabric to consider with swimsuits. Depending on the style, swimsuits may include additions like ruffles, netting, and even hanging accessories. It’s important to know what irritates your skin or is uncomfortable to wear before purchasing a swimsuit that features any of the above. This way, you can look and feel your best in what you wear.

Usage

Just because you plan to get wet doesn’t mean you’re necessarily looking to lounge. You should tailor your swimsuit search according to what you plan to do in the water. Everyone knows bikinis are great for lounging on the beach, but this may not be the best option if you plan on doing something more active. For example, a one-piece might be best for a day at the water park, given the many slides, wave pools, and games that require movement. There’s also the option of wearing a tankini: regular swim bottoms paired with a swim tank. This is great for an active day in the sun, and can even be worn while swimming or surfing. And of course, surfing tops are great for mobility in the water as well.

Coverage

With different styles come different types of coverage provided by swimsuits. We all have varying comfort levels when it comes to how much of ourselves we are comfortable showing. Before you start shopping, it’s best to know what parts of your body you want to expose or cover up. With a two-piece for instance, you may be comfortable wearing a tankini rather than a bikini that exposes your entire stomach. Swim bottoms also come with their own coverage options, from full and partial coverage of the bottom to no coverage at all. And as for swim trunks, you can choose to cover everything above the knee or to expose as much as possible. The choice is always yours, and knowing what you like can help you narrow your search for the right swimsuit.

Price

At the end of the day, the price tag matters. Not just from an affordability standpoint, but from a position of quality and worth. Swimsuits tend to cost more than the average item of clothing because of its function and makeup. Searching for a sale is a given, but be careful not to be fooled by the cost. Nowadays, fast fashion has taken over the industry with quick designs using cheaply-made fabrics that are sold for very low prices. In these cases, the price does happen to inform the quality of the product, as fast fashion items are widely known to not last long and to rapidly fade. Don’t let the fear of overpaying dupe you into buy something that is not of quality. Instead, look for swimsuits whose price matches its quality to ensure you get the best bang for your buck.

Find What Works

Swimsuit shopping doesn’t have to consist of endless scrolling or mall-hopping. If you go in with at least an idea of what suits you best (pun intended), your search for the right swimsuit will be informative and satisfying. Your best swimsuit is out there somewhere—now all you have to do is find it!