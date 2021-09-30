What to Do After a Family Member Passes Away

According to the most recent numbers, 45% of the adult population in the UK now has a will, with this number having increased by an impressive 6% year-on-year.

However, the fact that less than half of the UK’s adult population has a will indicates just how challenging the loss of a loved one can be, as many people simply cannot face the prospect of making arrangements in the event of a sudden or tragic passing.

But where can you go for help and advice, and what should you do if something goes awry with the will and probate portion? Let’s find out!

Where Can You Go For Help?

Of course, you’ll need legal support to help process and distribute the deceased’s estate, but a more immediate concern should be your own emotional wellbeing.

Make no mistake; you’ll need to seek out effective resources to help you cope with bereavement and the various types of grief that exist, while also engaging with sensitive individuals who can deliver personalised help and guidance.

Initially, NHS England and Scotland have produced a number of free-to-access resources for your perusal, including a video that discusses bereavement in detail and a guide on communication for those who have experienced a loss (which have been developed and rolled out by Cruse Bereavement Care).

Macmillan has also created several resources and guides on bereavement support, whether you’re dealing with the loss of a child or an adult. From corporeal booklets to digital pages, there are various guides to help you cope with the initial shock of loss.

In some cases, you may also want to consult with your local GP, who may be able to talk you through your options in far greater detail and potentially refer you for specialist support as and when the need arises.

How to Deal With Will and Probate Issues

Of course, the feelings of grief and angst can become worse in instances where you encounter issues with wills and probate, particularly when it comes to the distribution of an estate.

One of the main issues that can arise revolves around mistrust and conflict, with the number of will and probate disputes having increased noticeably in recent years.

Given the specialist nature of this area of law, it’s understandable that mistakes may be made by inexperienced solicitors, which can, in turn, result in costly and time-consuming professional negligence solicitor claims.

Of course, this may encourage you to conduct a so-called “DIY probate” and estate administration, but this is also fraught with challenges. Aside from having to balance probate alongside managing your emotional issues, for example, you’ll also have to commit huge amounts of time to administer an estate and deal with third-parties.

So, the key is to identify reputable lawyers with specialist probate skills, so that they can handle the deceased’s estate efficiently while affording you the peace of mind to deal with your emotional pain.