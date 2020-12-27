MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
What to Expect From New Year’s Eve in Times Square

This year Times Square will be closed to the public. This has never happened since the ball drop started in 1907. The ball was suspended in 1942 and 1943 during World War II, but crowds still were allowed to gathered in Times Square and marked the new year with a minute of silence.

If you want to see the celebration tune into “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021,”which will air live from starting 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. T2C will also run the celebration as we do every year. Times Square will also host a commercial-free webcast on its website starting 6 p.m. Eastern.

Jennifer Lopez is the the headline performer with Cyndi Lauper, Machine Gun Kelly and Jimmie Allen. Andra Day, the new star of the Billie Holiday biopic “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” will also perform Day John Lennon’s “Imagination.” Seacrest, who is hosting for the 16th consecutive year and will be joined by Bill Porter and actress Lucy Hale.

Gloria Gaynor will perform “I Will Survive”, “Never Can Say Goodbye” and “Joy Comes In The Morning.”

Pitbull and Anitta will both perform on Univision’s “¡Feliz 2021!”

To make New Yorkers lives just as frustrating vehicle traffic from 45th through 48th streets will be closed by early morning on December 31. By 3 p.m., 42nd through 49th streets between Sixth and Eighth avenues will also be closed.

Subway access is also shut down at the 42nd Street entrances at around noon. Riders can use the 41st Street entrances instead.

The 47th Street entrance to the 49th Street N/R/W station will close at midnight, and the south side entrance at 49th Street will close around noon.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

