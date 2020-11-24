What to Know About The 94th 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year for the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday November 26, 2020, there will be two new character balloons.”The Boss Baby” by DreamWorks Animation and Universal Studios and “Red Titan from Ryan’s World” by Sunlight Entertainment and Pocket.
The new floats will be “Cruising Cupcakes” by Macy’s, “Her Future is Stem-Sational” by Olay, “Big Turkey Spectacular” by Jennie-O, “Christmas in Town Square” by Lifetime and “Tom & Jerry’s Tourist Trap” by Warner Bros. Pictures
Hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. Participating celebrities will include Dolly Parton, Darlene Love, Patti LaBelle, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha and Brett Young
Due to the ongoing 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will undergo several modifications in order to ensure safety for participants. Listed below are several changes that will be implemented for the 2020 Parade.
- The traditional 2.5-mile Parade route will not be utilized this year, the only way to view the celebration is on television.
- All participants, staff and performers will be tested for COVID-19 and undergo wellness checks prior to their Parade participation
- All participants will be appropriately socially distanced during staging and performances, and required to wear face coverings; additional personal protective protocols will be implemented based on the participant’s role
- The overall number of participants have now been reduced by approximately 88%, and split over three days
- No participant in the Parade is under 18 years of age
- The majority of Parade participants hail from the New York tri-state area
- Previously selected regional High School and College Marching Band performances were deferred to the 2021 Macy’s Parade, with locally based cultural and professional marching and musical ensembles taking over performance duties in the lineup
- A minute selection of elements will be showcased on television from previous Parade appearances
- A selection of Macy’s signature giant character balloons will be flown without the traditional 80-100 handlers and instead employ an innovative, specially rigged anchor vehicle framework of five specialty vehicles tested and approved by the NYC Department of Transportation and the NYPD
- Macy’s traditional Giant Balloon Inflation public event in New York City, the evening before Thanksgiving, will not take place
- 60 members of the Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree Choir will be invited back to virtually perform an original Christmas carol, composed by Judith Clurman.
- All balloons (with the exception of the Boss Baby, Red Titan from Ryan’s World, Opening Macy’s Stars, & Love Flies Up to the Sky) will be pre-recorded from past parade telecasts
The giant balloon will include:
- Astronaut Snoopy (Peanuts Worldwide) – 2nd time
- The Boss Baby (DreamWorks Animation and Universal Studios) – 1st time
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Abrams Children’s Books) – 5th time
- Sinclair’s DINO (Sinclair Oil Corporation) – 6th time
- The Elf on the Shelf (The Lumistella Company) – 9th time
- Chase from PAW Patrol (Spin Master and Nickelodeon) – 4th time
- Pikachu (The Pokémon Company International) – 7th time
- Pillsbury Doughboy (Pillsbury) – 7th time
- Red Titan from Ryan’s World (Sunlight Entertainment and Pocket.Watch) – 1st time
- Ronald McDonald (McDonald’s) – 6th time
- SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary (Nickelodeon) – 2nd time
- Trolls (DreamWorks Animation) – 5th time
The Heritage Balloons include:
- Love Flies Up to the Sky (Yayoi Kusama) – 2nd time
- Fleck, Bjorn Jojo and Hugg (Netflix) – 2nd time
- Smokey Bear (United States Department of Agriculture – Forest Service) – 2nd time
- The Nutcracker (Universal Orlando Resort) – 3rd time
Novelty Balloons
- Opening Macy’s Stars – 3rd time
- Red “Believe” Stars – 5th time
Balloonicles
- Baby DINOs – 3rd time (Sinclair Oil Corporation)
- Go Bowling – 3rd time (Go Bowling.com)
Floats
- Big Turkey Spectacular (Jennie-O) – 1st time
- Blue’s Clues & You! (Nickelodeon) – 2nd time
- The Brick-Changer (The LEGO Group) – 2nd time
- Central Park (Delta Air Lines) – 11th time
- Christmas in Town Square (Lifetime) – 1st time
- Cruising Cupcakes (Macy’s) – 1st time
- Elf Pets (The Lumistella Company) – 3rd time
- Everyone’s Favorite Bake Shop (Entenmann’s) – 4th time
- Harvest in the Valley (Green Giant) – 4th time
- Heartwarming Holiday Countdown (Hallmark Channel) – 6th time
- Home Sweet Home (Cracker Barrel) – 2nd time
- Mount Rushmore’s American Pride (South Dakota Office of Tourism) – 11th time
- Her Future is STEM-sational (Olay) – 1st time
- Rexy in the City (Coach) – 2nd time
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon) – 3rd time
- Santa’s Sleigh (Macy’s) – 12th time
- Splashing Safari Adventure (Kalahari Resorts & Conventions) – 3rd time
- Tom & Jerry’s Tourist Trap (Warner Bros. Pictures) – 1st time
- Tom Turkey (Macy’s) – 3rd time
- Toy House of Marvelous Milestones (New York Life) – 2nd time
Specialty Units
- Big Red Shoe Car (McDonald’s) – 21st time
- ”Give. Love. Believe.” Banner (Macy’s) – 1st time
Toy Floats
- Rocking Flamingo (Macy’s) – 4th time
- Rocking Giraffe (Macy’s) – 11th time
- Rocking Horse (Macy’s) – 64th time
- Rocking Lobster (Macy’s) – 31st time
- Rocking Moose (Macy’s) – 5th time
Marching Bands
- The FDNY Emerald Society Pipes & Drums
- Heritage of Pride Lesbian & Gay Apple Corps: will perform “Dancing Queen“
- NYPD Marching Band; will perform “God Bless America“
- West Point Marching Band; will perform “The Hellcats“, “This is My Country“, and “The Army Goes Rolling Along”
Guest Stars
- Lauren Alaina; will sing “Run” (Mount Rushmore’s American Pride)
- AJR (Splashing Safari Adventure)
- Ally Brooke (Blues Clues & You)
- Sofia Carson (Everyone’s Favorite Bake Shop)
- CNCO; will sing “Tan Enamorados” (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
- Darlene Love; will sing “Marshmallow World” (Toy House of Marvelous Milestones)
- Karol G; will sing “Tusa” (Her Future is Stem-Sational)
- Christopher Jackson
- Matthew Morrison
- Goo Goo Dolls (The Brick-Changer)
- New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Ashley Bouder (Central Park)
- The Cast and Muppets of Sesame Street
- Tori Kelly; will sing “25th” (Christmas in Town Square)
- Patti Labelle; will sing “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year“
- Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier
- Keke Palmer (Rexy in the City)
- Dolly Parton; will sing “Holly Jolly Christmas” (Home Sweet Home)
- Pentatonix (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown)
- Bebe Rexha; will sing “Baby, I’m Jealous” (Big Turkey Spectacular)
- Brett Young; will sing “Catch” (Harvest in the Valley)
- Ronald McDonald, Grimace and The Hamburgalar (Big Red Shoe Car)
- Chippey and Snowflake (Elf Pets)
- Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree Choir, will sing “We Believe“
- Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus (Santa’s Sleigh)
Performance Groups
- The Big Apple Circus
- Coney Island USA’s Mermaid Parade
- Troop of Dancing Pikachu
- The National Puerto Rican Day Parade
- West Indian American Day Carnival Association
- Zeta Phi Beta; will perform “100 Yearz of Finer“
Clowns
- City Tourist Clowns
- Corny-Copia Clowns
- Funny Flurry Clowns
- Half-Baked Holiday Sweets
- Nutty-Cracker Ballet Clowns
- Toy Blocks
- Turkey Tech Players & Sports Fans
Stilt Walkers
- Entenmann’s Bakers
- Lumberjacks
Clown Cars
- Taxi Cab of Clowns
- Half-Baked Delivery Truck
Pre-Parade Acts
- Jimmy Fallon and The Roots; will perform “Dancing in the Streets“
- Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations; will perform “Get Ready” and “My Girl“
- Mean Girls; will perform “Somebody Gets Hurt“
- Hamilton; will perform “The Schuyler Sisters“
- Jagged Little Pill; will perform “You Learn“
- The Radio City Rockettes; will perform “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers“
