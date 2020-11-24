What to Know About The 94th 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year for the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday November 26, 2020, there will be two new character balloons.”The Boss Baby” by DreamWorks Animation and Universal Studios and “Red Titan from Ryan’s World” by Sunlight Entertainment and Pocket.

The new floats will be “Cruising Cupcakes” by Macy’s, “Her Future is Stem-Sational” by Olay, “Big Turkey Spectacular” by Jennie-O, “Christmas in Town Square” by Lifetime and “Tom & Jerry’s Tourist Trap” by Warner Bros. Pictures

Hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. Participating celebrities will include Dolly Parton, Darlene Love, Patti LaBelle, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha and Brett Young

Due to the ongoing 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will undergo several modifications in order to ensure safety for participants. Listed below are several changes that will be implemented for the 2020 Parade.

The traditional 2.5-mile Parade route will not be utilized this year, the only way to view the celebration is on television.

All participants, staff and performers will be tested for COVID-19 and undergo wellness checks prior to their Parade participation

All participants will be appropriately socially distanced during staging and performances, and required to wear face coverings; additional personal protective protocols will be implemented based on the participant’s role

The overall number of participants have now been reduced by approximately 88%, and split over three days

No participant in the Parade is under 18 years of age

The majority of Parade participants hail from the New York tri-state area

Previously selected regional High School and College Marching Band performances were deferred to the 2021 Macy’s Parade, with locally based cultural and professional marching and musical ensembles taking over performance duties in the lineup

A minute selection of elements will be showcased on television from previous Parade appearances

A selection of Macy’s signature giant character balloons will be flown without the traditional 80-100 handlers and instead employ an innovative, specially rigged anchor vehicle framework of five specialty vehicles tested and approved by the NYC Department of Transportation and the NYPD

Macy’s traditional Giant Balloon Inflation public event in New York City, the evening before Thanksgiving, will not take place

60 members of the Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree Choir will be invited back to virtually perform an original Christmas carol, composed by Judith Clurman.

All balloons (with the exception of the Boss Baby, Red Titan from Ryan’s World, Opening Macy’s Stars, & Love Flies Up to the Sky) will be pre-recorded from past parade telecasts

The giant balloon will include:

The Heritage Balloons include:

Novelty Balloons

Balloonicles

Baby DINOs – 3rd time (Sinclair Oil Corporation)

Go Bowling – 3rd time (Go Bowling.com)

Floats

Specialty Units

Big Red Shoe Car (McDonald’s) – 21st time

”Give. Love. Believe.” Banner (Macy’s) – 1st time

Toy Floats

Marching Bands

The FDNY Emerald Society Pipes & Drums

Heritage of Pride Lesbian & Gay Apple Corps: will perform “Dancing Queen“

NYPD Marching Band; will perform “God Bless America“

West Point Marching Band; will perform “The Hellcats“, “This is My Country“, and “The Army Goes Rolling Along”

Guest Stars

Lauren Alaina; will sing “Run” (Mount Rushmore’s American Pride)

AJR (Splashing Safari Adven ture)

Ally Brooke (Blues Clues & You)

Sofia Carson (Everyone’s Favorite Bake Shop)

CNCO; will sing “Tan Enamorados” (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Darlene Love; will sing “Marshmallow World” (Toy House of Marvelous Milestones)

Karol G; will sing “Tusa” (Her Future is Stem-Sational)

Christopher Jackson

Matthew Morrison

Goo Goo Dolls (The Brick-Changer)

New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Ashley Bouder (Central Park)

The Cast and Muppets of Sesame Street

Tori Kelly; will sing “25th” (Christmas in Town Square)

Patti Labelle; will sing “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year“

Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier

Keke Palmer (Rexy in the City)

Dolly Parton; will sing “Holly Jolly Christmas” (Home Sweet Home)

Pentatonix (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown)

Bebe Rexha; will sing “Baby, I’m Jealous” (Big Turkey Spectacular)

Brett Young; will sing “Catch” (Harvest in the Valley)

Ronald McDonald, Grimace and The Hamburgalar (Big Red Shoe Car)

Chippey and Snowflake (Elf Pets)

Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree Choir, will sing “We Believe“

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus (Santa’s Sleigh)

Performance Groups

The Big Apple Circus

Coney Island USA’s Mermaid Parade

Troop of Dancing Pikachu

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade

West Indian American Day Carnival Association

Zeta Phi Beta; will perform “100 Yearz of Finer“

Clowns

Stilt Walkers

Entenmann’s Bakers

Lumberjacks

Clown Cars

Taxi Cab of Clowns

Half-Baked Delivery Truck

Pre-Parade Acts