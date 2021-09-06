What to Know as a New Bride

Congratulations! It’s time to plan for your big day, the excitement of your engagement is in the air, and you’re dipping your toes in the online world of wedding inspiration.

While all the ideas and planning tips can be overwhelming, having some clear guidelines will help keep you focused as you prepare for your wedding day. After all, organizing and deciding on all the fine details of your impending nuptials should have you giddy with excitement, not anxiously ticking off a to-do list.

With all this in mind, here are three tips to keep in mind while planning your wedding.

1. Start With the Big Things

Know that you can’t start truly planning your wedding until you’ve set a date. To ensure everyone is on the same page, speak with your partner and family to pin down a suitable weekend.

Setting a budget, choosing a wedding venue, and booking vendors like photographers, videographers, a DJ, wedding planners and caterers should be your first step. These services are where you’ll be spending most if not all of your money, and once those big-ticket items have been paid for, you can more easily designate the rest of your budget.

Photographer Tip: Choose a venue that flows for your guests and includes open spaces, outdoor lounging and a spacious reception area. If your photoshoot is planned between the ceremony and reception, find a venue where you can have photographs taken on-site or nearby, so that you can join your guests and not miss out on any fun. Indeed, the best wedding photos tend to come out of this relaxed time.

2. Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff

But don’t neglect them, either! Planning all the little details of your big day is the fun part, and this is where your creativity can shine. To that end, it’s essential to trust your gut rather than overthinking and second-guessing all those fine details. Ideally, you want to make these decisions without too much obsessing.

Here are some things to consider:

Pick a style or color tone, which will impact oh-so-many decisions.

Order stationery, including save-the-dates, invitations, thank you cards; and on-the-day stationery, including programs, place cards, seating plans, stickers, table numbers, menus and more.

Create an informative wedding website for your guests.

Decide on bridal party attire, like dresses and tuxedos.

Choose the right flower and table arrangements to complement the wedding theme.

These small details can add so much charm and personality to your wedding day.

3. Make Time for and Don’t Neglect Your Partner

Your needs, as well as those of your partner, should never be slighted. As such, prioritizing all the fine details of your wedding should always come second to your relationship with your future spouse. Remember that your wedding day is the first time you’ll officially become husband or wife.

Because it’s such a special time in both your lives, know that creating any unnecessary conflict in the months leading up to your big day will only cause unnecessary animosity and stress. In other words, try to remain a team throughout it all by taking some time for yourselves, focusing on your future marriage, and prioritizing time together to have fun.