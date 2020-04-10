What To Watch April 10th To Take Away The Blues

Noon: Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker This will remain on the channel for 24 hours. Yuri Grigorovich’s The Nutcracker, from 2014. Maria Zharkova plays Marie, and Denis Rodkin is her Prince.

2pm: Jesus Christ Superstar The Shows Must Go On!, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Universal’s collaboration will be viewable for 48 hours. This 2012 recording captures the touring arena concert production that grew out of the British TV competition show Superstar. Ben Forster plays Jesus, Tim Minchin as Judas, Chris Moyles as Herod and Melanie C (née Sporty Spice) as Mary Magdalene.

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Jessie reunion. The 8pm show has yet to announce who is involved.

5pm: Bandstand played on Broadway in 2017 with Corey Cott and Laura Osnes. Director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler’s this originally started at Paper Mill Playhouse.

5:30pm: Ballet Hispánico was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana, is a celebration of Cuban dance and Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s Carmen.maquia, was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet.

6:30pm and 10pm: Streaming Musicals: Pride and Prejudice

Paul Gordon’s show premiered at Palo Alto’s TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in December. Laura Osnes, Beth Leavel and Julie James host the show’s streaming debut. It’s free if you register; afterward, it can be watched at Streaming Musicals for $4.99.

6:30pm: Liz Callaway: The Beat Goes On the Feinstein’s/54 Below #54BelowatHome series live-streamed archived show.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Roméo et Juliette The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances with a 2017 performance of Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette. Gianandrea Noseda conducts this 2013 performance, which stars Vittorio Grigolo and Diana Damrau in the title roles.

8:00 PM: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Anthony Veneziale.

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues with the release of a new episode featuring special guests: Noah Baird (Matilda, A Christmas Story, A Christmas Story Live, Duck Tales and more), and Fallyn (Mary Poppins, singer/songwriter). You can watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dun8pH8g7Ok



The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.

Georgia’s newest album will be released digitally by Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals on Friday, April 10th and physically on Friday, May 1st. You can pre-order now and be among the first to hear thirteen new songs performed by some of Broadway’s biggest stars.

A Quiet Revolution, Stitt’s fourth album of original music, is produced by Jeffrey Lesser and Stitt; Stitt also music directed and provided orchestrations.“The world is changing so dramatically every day and I—like many artists—have been wrestling with the question of tonal sensitivity: is it appropriate to be releasing an album when the world is in panic and disarray? And yet, the thing I keep coming back to is the idea that we need music, now more than ever,” Stitt said. “A Quiet Revolution is a call to the part inside each of us that is desperately clinging to humanity and is willing to fight to protect it, and that somehow feels more important in these uncertain times than it ever has before. Each of us has the power to make change. Now more than ever, what revolution is waiting inside of you?”