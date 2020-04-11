What To Watch April 11th To Take Away The Blues

2:00 PM: LIVESTREAM Stars in the House: PLAYS IN THE HOUSE: Fuddy Meers by David Lindsay-Abaire and entire original Off-B’way cast @ YouTube and at 8pm 8:00 PM: LIVESTREAM Stars in the House: S.N.I.B w/ Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Bryant, and friends!
4:30 PM: EPISODE Disney’s MJS LIVE! Ep 3 with special guest, original Jasmine, Courtney Reed @ Instagram
6:30 PM: CONCERT 54 Below At Home: Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods Reunion Concert! @ YouTube
7:30 PM: TELEVISION On Stage At Home with Frank DiLella – Part One @ NY1 and Facebook
8:00 PM: INTERVIEW Producers Perspective Live with Damian Bazadona @ Facebook
8:00 PM: INTERVIEW Artists in Conversation with Kevin Kline @Youtube
8:00 PM: SEDER Saturday Night Seder @ Youtube Celebrities are live-streaming a Saturday night Passover Seder to benefit coronavirus relief.
Satrring:
Pamela Adlon
Jason Alexander
Skylar Astin
Reza Aslan
Mayim Bialik
Rachel Brosnahan
Rabbi Sharon Brous
Shoshana Bean
D’Arcy Carden
Andy Cohen
Darren Criss
Fran Drescher
Billy Eichner
Tan France
Cynthia Erivo
Beanie Feldstein
Harvey Fierstein
Eliot Glazer
Ilana Glazer
Josh Groban
Richard Kind
Nick Kroll
Julie Klausner
Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie
Judith Light
Dan Levy
Bette Midler
Idina Menzel
Camryn Manheim
Milo Manheim
Debra Messing
Joshua Malina
Isaac Mizrahi
Busy Philipps
Ben Platt
Billy Porter
Sarah Silverman
Michael Solomonov
Senator Chuck Schumer
Stephen Schwartz
Shaina Taub
Henry Winkler
Finn Wolfhard
James Wolk
Rabbi David Wolpe
