What To Watch April 11th To Take Away The Blues

2:00 PM: LIVESTREAM Stars in the House: PLAYS IN THE HOUSE: Fuddy Meers by David Lindsay-Abaire and entire original Off-B’way cast @ YouTube and at 8pm 8:00 PM: LIVESTREAM Stars in the House: S.N.I.B w/ Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Bryant, and friends!

4:30 PM: EPISODE Disney’s MJS LIVE! Ep 3 with special guest, original Jasmine, Courtney Reed @ Instagram

6:30 PM: CONCERT 54 Below At Home: Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods Reunion Concert! @ YouTube

7:30 PM: TELEVISION On Stage At Home with Frank DiLella – Part One @ NY1 and Facebook

8:00 PM: INTERVIEW Producers Perspective Live with Damian Bazadona @ Facebook

8:00 PM: INTERVIEW Artists in Conversation with Kevin Kline @Youtube

8:00 PM: SEDER Saturday Night Seder @ Youtube Celebrities are live-streaming a Saturday night Passover Seder to benefit coronavirus relief.

Starring:

Pamela Adlon

Jason Alexander

Skylar Astin

Reza Aslan

Mayim Bialik

Rachel Brosnahan

Rabbi Sharon Brous

Shoshana Bean

D’Arcy Carden

Andy Cohen

Darren Criss

Fran Drescher

Billy Eichner

Tan France

Cynthia Erivo

Beanie Feldstein

Harvey Fierstein

Eliot Glazer

Ilana Glazer

Josh Groban

Richard Kind

Nick Kroll

Julie Klausner

Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie

Judith Light

Dan Levy

Bette Midler

Idina Menzel

Camryn Manheim

Milo Manheim

Debra Messing

Joshua Malina

Isaac Mizrahi

Busy Philipps

Ben Platt

Billy Porter

Sarah Silverman

Michael Solomonov

Senator Chuck Schumer

Stephen Schwartz

Shaina Taub

Henry Winkler

Finn Wolfhard

James Wolk

Rabbi David Wolpe