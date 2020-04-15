What To Watch April 15th To Take Away The Blues

Laura Benanti shares new single & music video, her take on the Jonas Brothers’ chart-topping hit “Sucker”. The Tony® award-winning star will donate 100% of her earnings from the recording to foodcorps, on the heels of Laura’s social media campaign #sunshinesongs

For your enjoyment is a curation of videos and digital pieces from our past and not-so-distant past, which we believe will bring you pockets of joy during your day. In April 1975, A Chorus Line began in the Newman Theater at The Public. Forty years later, the cast of Hamilton paid tribute to the production and celebrated with the original company. Five years have passed, but one thing has remained the same: “As we travel on, love’s what we’ll remember.”

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Plays In The House: The Divine Sister: by Charles Busch. With Charles Busch, Alison Fraser, Julie Halston, Amy Rutberg, Jennifer Van Dyck, Jonathan Walker. Directed by Carl Andress. and at 8pm SCTV Cast members from the Canadian sketch comedy TV show including Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara and Martin Short.

2pm: The Show Must Go On: Henry VI, Part 3 YouTube Live, You can see Parts 1 and 2 if you click on the number

2pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Pop Up Classroom

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

Lorna Luft

5 pm: The Actors Fund announced guest stars for this week’s live-streamed talk-show “Humpday with Hampshire” hosted by “Schitt’s Creek” star, award-winning actress and Screen Actors Guild® Nominee Emily Hampshire. Appearing with Emily on the program this Wednesday, April 15 will be: Michelle Visage (Emmy Award®-Winner, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “Strictly Come Dancing”), Ross Mathews (“The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, “Celebrity Big Brother”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “Straight Talk with Ross Mathews” podcast) and Katherine Moennig (“The L Word: Generation Q”, “Ray Donovan”, “Grown-ish”).

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan-Lori Parks Sign up by 3pm each day and you will be sent a link at 4:30pm to log in to the class at 5pm*.

6:30pm: #54BelowatHome: Lorna Luft returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below with her new show, To “L” and Back, a thematic concert about paying it forward and saying thank you. Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on “The Judy Garland Show.” Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, as well as a thriving stage career which includes her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises. She is also a gifted concert and cabaret artist, performing in the world’s most prestigious venues. Click here to view.

6pm: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten Straight from the St. Louis Actors’ Studio a series of filmed monologues by Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men), performed in real time. A different pair will be released each Wednesday for five weeks. This week’s monologues are for characters in their thirties, Richard Kind and Amy Madigan You can see last weeks here.

7pm: HERE@Home: Arias with a Twist Every Wednesday night, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens a new recording of one of its past successes in a Facebook watch party.

7pm: Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter Marty Thomas (Xanadu) hosts the weekly talent showcase Diva.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: La Rondine Goaded by a group of Austrian directors to compose a Viennese operetta in the style of Léhar and inspired in no small part by the recent success of Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier (also on this week’s schedule), Puccini wrote his lightest opera as a concession to operagoers who like their nights out a bit breezier. The ending is still far from cheerful, but at least the central courtesan, impossibly in love with a debt-strapped playboy, doesn’t die. Puccini gussies up his tale with a chic setting—Paris and the French Riviera—and a menagerie of unforgettable tunes, including the swooning “Chi il bel sogno di Doretta,” set for both soprano and tenor.

8:00 PM: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with David Kurs.

The following is a list of upcoming free live streams of stage productions.

JANE EYRE

• Through April 16

• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Sally Cookson

• Cast: Hannah Bristow, Matthew Churcher

• Sally Cookson’s adaptation of the Charlotte Brontë classic was filmed for National Theatre Live in 2017, and will be available on the National Theatre’s YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 9.

FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS

• Through May 8, 2020

• Theatre: Chichester

• Stage Director: Daniel Evans

• Cast: Clare Burt, Joana Riding, Gary Wilmot

• The 2018 production of Richard Taylor and Rachel Wagstaff’s musical Flowers for Mrs Harris, about charwoman Ada Harris, whose first glimpse of a Christian Dior dress changes her life—and the lives of those around her—forever, will be available on Chichester Festival Theatre’s website.Shop Related Products

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

• Through May 27

• Theatre: Delacorte Theatre

• Stage Director: Kenny Leon

• Cast: Danielle Brooks, Grantham Coleman, Chuck Cooper

• The 2019 Public Theatre Shakespeare in the Park production is available to stream on PBS.

PRESENT LAUGHTER

• Through May 27

• Theatre: St. James Theatre

• Stage Director: Moritz von Stuelpnagel

• Cast: Kevin Kline, Kate Burton, Cobie Smuthers, Kristine Nielsen

• The 2017 revival of Noël Coward’s comedy is available to stream on PBS.

RED

• Through May 27

• Theatre: Wyndham’s Theatre

• Stage Director: Michael Grandage

• Cast: Alfred Molina, Alfred Enoch

• The 2018 revival of John Logan’s play about Rothko is available to stream on PBS.

TREASURE ISLAND

• April 16–23

• Theatre: Olivier, London

• Stage Director: Polly Findlay

• Bryony Lavery’s adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson novel premiered at the National in 2014 and will be available on the National’s YouTube channel beginning 3 PM Eastern, April 16.

TWELFTH NIGHT

• April 23–30

• Theatre: Lyttelton Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Simon Godwin

• Cast: Tamsin Greig

• The 2017 production will be available for a week on the National’s YouTube channel beginning at 3 PM Eastern, April 23.

ANN

• Channel: PBS

• U.S. Broadcast Date: June 19, 2020

• Theatre: Zach Theater, Austin

• Stage Director: Benjamin Endsley Klein

• Cast: Holland Taylor

• A Great Performances broadcast of Holland Taylor’s play about about Texas governor Ann Richards.

• More Information: PBS