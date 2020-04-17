MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

What To Watch April 17th To Take Away The Blues

1pm: Broadway Babysitters: Wesley Taylor

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Broadway Cast Reunion: Caroline, Or Change with Sharon D. Clarke and at 8pm ETZoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Cast members of the NBC series including Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Lauren Graham, Jane Levy, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, John Clarence Stewart, and creator/executive producer Austin Winsberg and producer/choreographer Mandy Moore

2pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Pop Up Classroom

2pm: The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan-Lori Parks Sign up by 3pm each day and you will be sent a link at 4:30pm to log in to the class at 5pm*.

5:30pm: Lincoln Center at Home: The Villalobos Brothers

6pmBroadway Jackbox

Tovah Feldshuh
Tovah Feldshuh

6:30 pm: 54Below At Home: Tovah Feldshuh: Aging is Optional

7pm: Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway from the November 2019 Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway concert be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Ryan McCartan (Frozen) will host the event from his family’s basement, conducting interviews with Disney on Broadway stars from their respective homes.

The concert featured 79 performers, including Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid), Christian Borle (Mary Poppins), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Merle Dandridge (Tarzan), Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), Whoopi Goldberg (The View), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin), Norm Lewis (Once on This Island), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Adam Pascal (Rent), Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), and Sherie Rene Scott (The Little Mermaid).

The show also marked a reunion of 18 Newsies from the show’s Broadway and national touring productions and a performance from Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway was held at the New Amsterdam Theatre and raised $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is being administered by The Actors Fund, is providing those onstage, backstage, in the orchestra pit, and behind the scenes urgent health care and immediate financial support during this pandemic. Donations can be made at BroadwayCares.org/help2020.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Viewers’ Choice: Puccini’s Madama Butterfly starring Patricia Racette, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by Patrick Summers. From March 7, 2009.

8pm:  LIVESTREAM  The Producers Perspective Live with Kate Rockwell.

