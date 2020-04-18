What To Watch April 18th To Take Away The Blues

Dave Malloy, the Tony-nominated creator of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, posted a full-length recording of the 2015 mounting of his musical Ghost Quartet on YouTube. Now he’s sharing another one from his archives, the original 2011 Shotgun Players production of Beardo.

Beardo from Shotgun Players on Vimeo.

Like so many of us in the theatre world, Paula Vogel has had to put big things on hold while stages are dark. Her breakout play, How I Learned to Drive, was finally making its Broadway debut over 20 years after its premiere, and her masterfulIndecent, which wowed Ahmanson audiences last season, was opening in London. But Vogel remains as convinced as ever that “theatre is an essential service”—and we’re so grateful that she joins Art Goes On by bringing us the essential opening monologue from How I Learned to Drive. (Do you remember Molly Ringwald’s incredible Taper performance in this role?)

https://www.centertheatregroup.org/art-goes-on/artists-create/?utm_source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=artgoesonnews20200417&utm_content=version_A

London’s Hampstead Theatre continues its #HampsteadTheatreAtHome series with a recording of its 2013 production of Drawing the Line, Harold Brenton’s historical epic about the behind-the-scenes drama leading to the world-changing Partition of India in 1947. Watch it for free anytime on the company’s website through Sunday.

Manuel Cinema is streaming two of its eye-popping, genre-defying hour-long shows online: Ada/Ava, which was a hit Off Broadway back in 2015, and The Magic City. Watch them for free on the company’s website through Sunday.

On Saturday at 2 p.m. EST, Stars in the House presents a live reading of Bakersfield Mist, a comedy about an unemployed bartender living in a trailer park who thinks she’s found a painting by Jackson Pollock. Inspired by a true story, Stephen Sachs’ two-hander stars Brooke Adams and her real-life husband, Tony winner Tony Shalhoub as a snooty art appraiser. Watch it for free on The Actors Fund’s YouTube channel.

2pm: Global Citizen hosts the massive, star-studded concert One World: Together At Home in honor of front-line workers. A slew of famous rockers and actors are scheduled to appear and perform, including Broadway stars Ben Platt, Jennifer Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Lupita Nyong’o, Matt Bomer and Sarah Jessica Parker. Watch the eight-hour event on Facebook, or tune in at 8 p.m. to NBC for the final two celebrity-filled hours.

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Plays In The House: Bakersfield Mist: By Stephen Sachs. Starring Brooke Adams and Tony Shaloub. 8pm: No show this evening. Please tune in to the Global Citizen event – One World: Together At Home.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Adriana Lecouvreur Grand opera at its most delectably soupy, Cilea’s diva showcase concerns an 18th-century Parisian stage actress who falls headlong for the impecunious Count of Saxony and is consequently poisoned by a bouquet of faded violets sent by her romantic rival, the scheming Princess of Bouillon. The melodrama unfolds against the composer’s most beguiling and passionate score, which fits into the early 20th century’s tradition of verismo—a kind of heightened, emotionally turbocharged operatic naturalism.

8pm: Saturday and Sunday, Chicago’s lauded Goodman Theatre shares a recording of its production of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, Jocelyn Bioh’s shrewd comedy about the pecking order at an elite boarding school in Ghana. The play was a hit in New York, with two Off-Broadway runs. Tickets are available to purchase from the theatre.

8pm: Saturday and Sunday, one of the most acclaimed regional theatres in the country, the Actors Theatre of Louisville, shares a recording of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea by lauded playwright Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God at Roundabout Theatre Company, The New Englanders at Manhattan Theatre Club) with songs by The Bengsons (Hundred Days). An exploration of the complicated relationship between a Haitian immigrant and his American-born son, the show was commissioned by the theatre for its Humana Festival of New American Plays. Tickets are available to purchase from the theatre.

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Marilu Henner.