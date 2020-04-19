What To Watch April 19th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Les Misérables Original Broadway Company including John Caird, Randy Graff, Judy Kuhn, Michael Maguire, Terrence Mann and Frances Ruffelle and at 8pm: Tony-winning icon Chita Rivera (West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman)

4:00pm: The Broadway Green Alliance: Earth Day 50 Virtual Kick-Off @ www.earthdayinitiative.org/virtual-kick-off

Ann Hampton Callaway Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

6:30pm: Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of one of America’s most beloved artists, Linda Ronstadt. This show celebrates the many faces of love in Ronstadt’s iconic songs. Callaway performs with her brilliant MD Billy Stritch, Martin Wind on bass, Tim Horner on drums, and Linda’s long time guitartist and arranger, Bob Mann. Romantic, rousing, and joyous, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook promises to be the perfect night of music.

6pm: Join WGN-TV’s “Around Town” correspondent Ana Belaval and a star-studded line-up of more than 20 top Chicago stage performers for Chicago Offstage! Live at Home, a virtual streaming event debuting live. Jessie Mueller, E. Faye Butler, Adam Jacobs, The Godinez family,Michael Mahler and Angela Ingersoll are just a few of the20 Chicago theater stars performing live from their homes to raisefunds for Season of Concern, the emergency fund for Chicago theater artists.

Chicago Offstage! promises to be a one-of-a-kind live-streaming event where Chicago theater fans can gather online from the comfort and safety of their homes to watch a collection of A-list Chicago actors talking live with WGN-TV’spopular “Around Town” reporter, with special live music and comedy performances along the way.

Chicago Offstage! Live at Home is free to enjoy, and comes with the option to link to Season of Concern’s new website to make a donation in support of the emergency fund for Chicagoland’s theater community, including during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Der Rosenkavalier

After scandalizing the opera world with Salome and Elektra—a pair of stark, psychoanalytic portraits of biblical and ancient Greek heroines—Strauss composed this modern drawing-room comedy to great popular acclaim. The work, which follows the sexual indiscretions and romantic entanglements of several aristocratic characters, presents love, desire, and nobility as distinctly double-sided coins: coming-of-age discovery vs. the wisdom of aging, and the thrill of pursuing new desires vs. noble self-sacrifice for the greater good. The score draws on a rich orchestral palette that would come to define the composer’s mature work, while Robert Carsen’s celebrated production for the Met moves the setting from 18th-century Vienna to the glamorous but ill-fated final years of the Habsburg Empire.

8pm: Michael Urie in Buyer & Cellar streams live at www.broadway.comand at www.youtube.com/broadwaycom. It’s free to watch, but donations are highly encouraged. All funds raised will support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

8pm: Chicago’s lauded Goodman Theatre shares a recording of its production of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, Jocelyn Bioh’s shrewd comedy about the pecking order at an elite boarding school in Ghana. The play was a hit in New York, with two Off-Broadway runs. Tickets are available to purchase from the theatre.

8pm: One of the most acclaimed regional theaters in the country, the Actors Theatre of Louisville, shares a recording of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea by lauded playwright Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God at Roundabout Theatre Company, The New Englanders at Manhattan Theatre Club) with songs by The Bengsons (Hundred Days). An exploration of the complicated relationship between a Haitian immigrant and his American-born son, the show was commissioned by the theatre for its Humana Festival of New American Plays. Tickets are available to purchase from the theatre.

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Justin Guarini.