What To Watch April 20th To Take Away The Blues

2pm Stars in the House: Mrs. Doubtfire Broadway Company featuring Analise Scarpaci, Jenn Gambatese and Rob McClure and at 8pm ET: Cast reunion of Hulu’s Difficult People including: Derrick Baskin, Billy Eichner, Cole Escola, Julie Klausner, Andrea Martin, Shakina Nayfack, Gabourey Sidibe and James Urbaniak.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Elektra recorded in HD and viewable for free. The 2016 production of Richard Strauss’s 1909 one-act, Elektra, starring Nina Stemme as Greek mythology’s ultimate daddy’s girl. Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts the performance, whose cast also includes Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier and Eric Owens. 

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party Birdland’s long-running Monday-night open mic fest Cast Party offered a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the mic. Now Caruso brings the show online via YouTube; this week’s guest list of performers includes Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung, Veronica Swift, Mark Carroll, Gary Burr, Georgia Middleman, Travis Cloer and Jennifer DeLucy, plus a high school student whose spring show was canceled because of the pandemic crisis.

8:00 PM:  Producers Perspective Live Producers Perspective: Kenny Leon @ Facebook

9:30pm–1:30am: Mondays in the Club with Lance Musical director/pianist/composer Lance Horne hosts his own piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming. The broadcast is free, but Contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

