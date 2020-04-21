What To Watch April 21st To Take Away The Blues

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards has partnered with “Stars in the House” to live stream this year’s Nominations. The announcement will take place today at 2pm ET. Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the hosts of the virtual daily talk show, will announce the nominees. Tune in at StarsintheHouse.com. Following the live stream, the complete list of nominees will be available on DramaDeskAwards.com.

The Actors Fund announced today that The Shows Must Go On! YouTube Channel broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of The Opera at the Royal Albert Hall raised more than $400,000 in just 48 hours for the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment, among others.

The Shows Must Go On!’s next scheduled broadcast of Webber’s Love Never Dies, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, will be free on YouTube for 48 hours beginning on Friday, April 24 (beginning at 11:00 AM PDT/2:00 PM EDT), and once again encourage sviewer donations to support The Actors Fund and other international organizations.

2pm: Stars in the House: Annie cast reunion of the show’s original Broadway orphans: Andrea McArdle, Diana Barrows, Danielle Brisebois, Shelley Bruce, Robyn Finn Moosey and Janine Ruane. At 8pm: Stars in the House: One Day at a Time reunion with Isabella Gomez, Todd Grinnell, Justina Machado, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky, Rita Moreno and the show’s executive producers, including Norman Lear.

Andrea McArdle Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

2pm: Live with Carnegie Hall: Ute Lemper Carnegie Hall continues its online series with international chanteuse Ute Lemper. In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), she marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camps with songs of resistance and hope that were written during the Nazi era.

Ute Lemper

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: The VT Show: Colman Domingo The East Village’s Vineyard Theatre brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. Colman Domingo dives into the development of his 2009 solo show, A Boy And His Soul.

Michael Shannon

6pm: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues From 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. A new set of 24 “Viral Monologues” from The 24 Hour Plays will be available on Instagram tonight, with actors Daveed Diggs, Michael Shannon, Clark Gregg, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Dylan Baker, Danny Pudi and Josh Hamilton, among others, performing monologues written by playwrights including Jonathan Marc Sherman, Eric Bogosian and Stephen Adly Guirgis.

7pm: JoyceStream: Trisha Brown Dance Company The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. These archival recordings are from artists who have appeared the venue. Streaming through April 26, Trisha Brown Dance Company, with Aeros (1990) and Groove and Countermove (2017).

7:15pm: Piano Bar Live! Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! from Brandy’s and the Duplex. Michael McAssey host a lineup that includes Nancy Timpanaro-Hogan, Mark Hartman, Aaron Lee Battle, Megan Dwinell, Elaine Brier and Jim Keefe.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Tosca Sir David McVicar’s sumptuous 2018 staging of Puccini’s crackling Roman candle of a melodrama, which includes the much-loved aria “Vissi d’arte.” Emmanuel Villaume conducts the performance, which stars Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo and Željko Lučić.

8pm: New York City Ballet: Allegro Brillante Tonight was to begin NYC Ballet’s six-week spring season at Lincoln Center. Balanchine’s beautiful 2017 Allegro Brillante, set to Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 3. has NYCB principals Tiler Peck and Andrew Veyette dancing.