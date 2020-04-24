What To Watch April 24th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies Andrew Lloyd Webber and Universal are rolling out a free musical every week from Lloyd Webber’s catalog. Each stream remains viewable for 48 hours. Love Never Dies, is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 2010 sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. The story takes place in 1907 Coney Island, where the Phantom reunites with his stalking victim, Christine Daaé, and other characters from the first show. This is from the Australian production starring Ben Lewis and Anna O’Byrne filmed in 2011.

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: The Queens from SIX: Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele joined by writers and creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss at 8pm Dallas Cast reunion including Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton and Steve Kanaly.

2pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Pop Up Classroom

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan-Lori Parks Sign up by 3pm each day and you will be sent a link at 4:30pm to log in to the class at 5pm*.

6pm: Broadway Jackbox

6:30pm: 54 Sings Legally Blonde Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked, Rock of Ages)- Elle Woods; Haven Burton (Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots, Shrek) – Paulette; Dan DeLuca (Newsies) – Emmett Forrest; Bobby Conte Thornton (Company, A Bronx Tale) – Warner Huntington III; Tracy Jai Edwards (Legally Blonde OBC)- Brooke Wyndham; Raven Thomas (Hamilton) – Vivienne Kensington; Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, Head Over Heels)- Serena; DeLaney Westfall (Beautiful, Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd)- Margot; Shea Renne (Allegiance)- Pilar; Ed Watts – (Scandalous, Book of Mormon) – Callahan; Darius Wright (Pretty Woman, A Bronx Tale, Matilda) – Kyle and more sing Larry O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin’s songs.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: La Traviata Verdi’s tale of conspicuous consumption starring French soprano Natalie Dessay as a Parisian courtesan. This 2012 production, filmed just a year before Dessay retired, also features Matthew Polenzani and Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Fabio Luisi is the conductor.

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Ali Stroker and Joe Benincasa.

8pm: Shaina Taub from Joe’s Pub. This one is a 2018 set by the accomplished singer-songwriter and theater composer who wrote the score for the Public Works productions of Twelfth Night and As You Like It.