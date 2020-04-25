What To Watch April 25th To Take Away The Blues

Rod Gilbert, Hall of Fame retired # 7 and his wife Judy are always there to lend a hand to help children and anyone else in need. Click here to see Rod clapping his hockey stick to the health care workers.

1pm: The Metropolitan Opera: At-Home Gala The Met is streaming a three-hour matinee gala featuring Renée Fleming, Anna Netrebko, Jonas Kaufmann, Elīna Garanča, René Pape, Diana Damrau, Bryn Terfel, Angel Blue and music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Plays in the House: Shaw’s Arms And The Man: By Bernard Shaw with Gingold Theatrical Group’s David Staller. Starring Daniel Davis, Santino Fontana, Alison Fraser, Tom Hewitt, Daniel Jenkins, Lauren Molina, and Phillipa Soo. Narrated and directed by David Staller. 8pm: No show tonight. Please tune in to the live stream show Artists in Conversation with their guest Chita Rivera this evening at 9pm.

2:00: VIRTUAL BLOCK PARTY American Shakespeare Center: #SHAKESBDAY Virtual Block Party @ Facebook

5pm–10:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: La Traviata Verdi’s tragedy about an noble and lovestruck courtesan who dies slowly of consumption requires a star soprano capable of reaching stratospheric heights both vocally and dramatically. Willy Decker’s production draws on modern symbolism and stark visuals to signify the fatal flouting of societal convention.

8pm: Together in Pride: You are Not Alone Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh host this GLAAD fundraiser for LGBTQ centers across the country. Performers include Kesha, Melissa Etheridge, Alex Newell, the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill and recent Little Shop of Horrors costars Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar; Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany, Billy Porter, Rosie O’Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews and Tyler Oakley.

9pm: Serials @ The Flea: Online! The Flea’s enthusiastic resident company, the Bats, pits five serial plays against one another; the winning writers return with new installments, while the losers must start from scratch. A $15 donation is suggested. (Voting stays open until midnight on Tuesday.)