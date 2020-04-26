What To Watch April 26th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House: Stephen Sondheim celebration Marisa Tomei, Danielle Ferland, Pamela Myers and Lonny Price. 8pm No show. Scroll down because the spectacular star filled Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration will take place at 8pm.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner

6:30pm: Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: Unattached

Feinstein’s/54 Below, bring their 2016, original stars of Side Show to reunite to perform their first show together since 1997. Ripley’s edgy presence and rough-edged rock voice combines with Skinner’s Broadway soulful belt.

Kate Walsh

7pm: Play-PerView: The Other Place This charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live-only reading, via Zoom, of Sharr White’s psychological drama. Kate Walsh (Private Practice) stars in the role that Laurie Metcalf played on Broadway in 2012: an arrogant medical researcher with a brain disorder that undermines her formidable intellect. Tyne Rafaeli directs a cast that also features Thomas Keegan, Francesca Fernandez McKenzie and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit the Actors Fund and the Dramatists Guild.

7pm: Susan B. and the Tennessee Waltz

The East Village arts complex Theater for the New City offers another in its series of live readings on its Facebook page. Toby Armour’s play, directed by Geoge Ferencz, marks the bicentennial of Susan B. Anthony’s birth with a salute to the feminist icon and dollar-coin model’s life and legacy.

Joyce DiDonato

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: La Cenerentola Rossini’s 1817 version of the Cinderella story, written just a year after his grand success with The Barber of Seville. Fabio Luisi conducts this 2014 performance, which stars Joyce DiDonato and Juan Diego Flórez.

8pm: Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration

Produced and hosted by Raúl Esparza, Bobby in the 2005 revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company. Broadway.com and YouTube will host this fund-raiser for ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty). Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Mandy Patinkin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Kristin Chenoweth, Ben Platt, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christine Baranski, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Lea Salonga, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Katrina Lenk, Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Michael Cerveris, Randy Rainbow, Aaron Tveit, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, Melissa Errico, Beanie Feldstein, Maria Friedman, Iain Armitage, Brandon Uranowitz, Stephen Schwartz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani and recent Pacific Overtures revival cast members Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh and Thom Sesma. There will also be special appearances by Victor Garber, Joanna Gleason, Nathan Lane and Steven Spielberg.

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Salmon Mlotek.