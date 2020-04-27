MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

What To Watch April 27th To Take Away The Blues

What To Watch April 27th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: Stars in the House: SpongeBob Squarepants cast reunion
Ethan Slater is joined by Lilli Cooper, Gavin Lee, Danny Skinner, Wesley Taylor and director Tina Landau.

Ethan Slater, Danny Skinner and cast photo by Joan Marcus

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Anna Bolena Anna Bolena, the first of Donizetti’s Tudor trilogy of operas about 16th-century English queens. Anna Netrebko plays Anne Boleyn, who lost her head over Henry VIII; Marco Armiliato this 2011 performance, which also stars Ekaterina Gubanova, Stephen Costello and Ildar Abdrazakov. The other two parts of the trilogy will be shown Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jason Robert Brown
Jason Robert Brown

8pm: Jason Robert Brown with Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean
Brown had a monthly musical residency for the past five years at SubCulture. T2C voted this as the best in Cabaret for 2019.

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. This week’s guest list of performers includes Susie Mosher, Ty Herndon, David Osmond, Emi Sunshine, drummer Daniel Glass and 11-year-old singer-trumpeter Joshua Bouwer, plus a high school student whose spring show was canceled because of the pandemic crisis. Free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

9:30pm–1:30am: Mondays in the Club with Lance Songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts a piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming. You can make requests and sing at home. Free, but Contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

