Dance

What To Watch April 28th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: Stars in the House: Carousel cast reunion a cast reunion of the 2018 Broadway revival starring Joshua Henry, Jessie Mueller, Renée Fleming and Tony winner Lindsay Mendez, plus director Jack O’Brien. At 8pm: Melrose Place TV reunion. Cast members of the 1990s nighttime soap. Heather Locklear, Marcia Cross, Grant Show, Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Laura Leighton, Doug Savant, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Daphne Zuniga are all expected to dish.

Jessie Mueller, Lindsay Mendez
Jessie Mueller, Lindsay Mendez, and the company of Carousel. Photo by Julieta Cervantes

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

4pm: CyberTank The theme of this week’s episode, hosted by Joshua William Gelb, is anger.

5pm: The VT Show: Michael R. Jackson Jackson show A Strange Loop won the 2020 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Musical and director Lileana Blain-Cruz discuss and share excerpts from Jackson’s new show White Girl In Danger.

Sharon McNight Photo courtesy of the artist

7:15pm: Piano Bar Live! Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes Sharon McNight, Klea Blackhurst, Kenney Green, Bobby Belfry and Mauricio Lozano.

Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei

7:30pm: Beirut MCC Theater offers reading a benefit performance of Alan Bowne’s Beirut. Marisa Tomei, starred in the play’s debut at MCC’s One Act Play Festival back in 1987. She returns with Oscar Isaac, and Patrick Breen. A limited number of $25 tickets are on sale only through 6:30pm today. The play can only be viewed live, and will not be available when it is over.

Maria Stuarda Photo by Ken Howard

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Maria Stuarda is the second of Donizetti’s trilogy of operas about 16th-century Tudor queens. (The last, Roberto Devereux, will follow tomorrow.) Elza van den Heever plays Elizabeth I opposite Joyce DiDonato as her Catholic cousin Mary, Queen of Scots. Maurizio Benini conducts this 2013 performance, which also stars Matthew Polenzani.

8pm: New York City Ballet: Apollo Balanchine’s Apollo (1928), in which the Greek god receives instruction from a trio of muses. Created when Balanchine was just 24, the piece was the second of many he would set to music by Igor Stravinsky. This 2019 recording features Taylor Stanley, Tiler Peck, Brittany Pollack and Indiana Woodward.

Michael Arden
Michael Arden

8pm:  LIVESTREAM  The Producers Perspective Live with Michael Arden (Director – Once On This Island, Deaf West’s Spring Awakening) and Andy Mientus (Actor – Deaf West’s Spring AwakeningLes Miserables, “SMASH”).

Dance

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

