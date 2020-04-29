What To Watch April 29th To Take Away The Blues

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Plays In The House: Motherhood Out Loud This 2010 anthology of vignettes about maternity stars was conceived by Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein. Starring Jayne Atkinson, Andréa Burns, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Michael Gill, Justin Guarini and Jane Kaczmarek. At 8pm: New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards

Due to COVID -19 The New York Drama Critics’ Circle opens up its private ceremony, as a benefit for the Actors Fund. Time Out’s Adam Feldman, the president of the Circle, will host. Presenters include John Mulaney, Michael Shannon, Heidi Schreck, Jeremy O. Harris and Brian Stokes Mitchell. This year’s honorees are Will Arbery for Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Best Play), Michael R. Jackson for A Strange Loop (Best Musical), David Byrne and the Broadway production of American Utopia, Deirdre O’Connell for career excellence including her performance in Dana H.

2pm: Israel’s 72nd Independence Day: A Global Celebration

Expect International musical performances as well as Ben Platt and his brothers, Caissie Levy, Jewish rapper Matisyahu and Israeli pop star Rita, Josh Malina, cookbook author Adeena Sussman, nonagenarian sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer and more.

2pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Pop Up Classroom

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5).

Judith Light Photo Magda Katz

6pm: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten Performers include Adam Brody, Louisa Krause, Jenna Fischer, Jason Patric, Richard Kind, Frederick Weller, Maggie Grace, Amy Madigan, Bill Pullman and Judith Light.

Christine Andreas

6:30pm: Christine Andreas: And So It Goes…Life & Love, Lost & Found

From the archives of Feinstein’s/54 Below, this 2020 set includes songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein, Billy Joel, Leonard Cohen and John Lennon and features her husband, composer Martin Silvestri, at the piano. Tenor Marco Romano will guest.

7pm: Play-PerView: Barcelona This live, one-time-only Zoom reading of Barcelona, a romantic thriller by Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons), stars Caroline Neff as an American tourist whose drunken tryst with a handsome Spaniard (Alfredo Narciso) takes on a series of unexpected journeys. Trip Cullman (Choir Boy), directed the 2016 premiere in Los Angeles. Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Food Bank for New York City.

Ballet Hispánico: Tiburones // Photograph: Paula Lobo

7pm: HERE@Home: Chimpanzee

Every Wednesday night, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens a new recording of one of its past successes in a Facebook watch party. This week’s selection is Nick Lehane’s puppet play Chimpanzee, inspired by the true story of chimpanzees who were raised as human children but then abandoned to crueler environs as they grew up. People went ape for the original 2019 production, which HERE brought back for an encore, so we’re excited to check this one out. (Like past released, the video will stay up indefinitely.)

Roberto Devereux

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Roberto Devereux In 2015–16, soprano Sondra Radvanovsky pulled off a rare feat: tackling all three of Donizetti’s Tudor queens over the course of one season. The payoff was immense, as it gave opera-goers a chance to experience the subtle trajectory of his character portraits—from the tragedy of circumstance facing the young Anne Boleyn to the touching inner turmoil of an aging Elizabeth I as she worked through her feelings for Robert Devereux, a much younger nobleman charged with treason, in the final opera of the trilogy.

Photo by Joan Marcus

7:30pm: The Public Theater: What Do We Need to Talk About?

Richard Nelson chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York continues. First we had The Apple’s, then the Gabriels and last the Michaels. We are back with the Apples, to check see how they are holding up in quarantine. Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy, Jon DeVries and Stephen Kunken star. The production is streamed live on YouTube, where it will remain for three days. The play is free, but donations to the Public are encouraged. You can watch the entire original cycle through on Thirteen.

8pm: Bluebox Theatre, in association with Aaron Grant Theatrical, will present the live stream presentation of Ben Andron’s intellectual thriller Broken Snow on Wednesday, April 29th via the company’s YouTube channel to benefit American Alliance For Theatre & Education.

The American Alliance for Theatre & Education serves and inspires a growing collective of theatre artists, educators, and scholars committed to transforming young people and communities through the theatre arts. As teachers and theatre professionals, they are passionate about furthering the education of future artists. Donations can be made during and after the broadcast at https://www.aate.com/donate-now-. Following the live stream, the presentation will be posted on the Aaron Grant Theatrical website.

The live stream presentation will feature Jonathan Kiddrane as Kris, Francesco Lojacono as James, and Kevin Schwab as Steven.

In Broken Snow, two strangers (portrayed by Lojacono and Schwab) are brought together by the mystery & memories of an enigmatic man (Kiddrane) that will make them question everything about who they are.

Broken Snow continues a longstanding artistic collaboration between New York based producer Aaron Grant & LA based playwright Ben Andron. Broken Snow premiered in May 2017 in Miami, Florida with J’s Cultural Arts Theatre (JCAT), directed by Michael Andron.

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with David Korins.