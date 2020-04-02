MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

What To Watch April 2nd To Take Away The Blues

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Variety Thursday! with Harrison Greenbaum (The Illusionists), Caroline Rhea, France Joli, Bill Berloni and at 8pm: Will Chase & Ingrid Michaelson 

My friend fabulous photographer Robert Farber has done this amazing video of New York. Click here to watch it.

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They post daily highlights from their musical theater vaults. You can see Patti LuPone as Mama Rose in the classic musical, Gypsy, which ran at City Center in 2007. The production turned into the Broadway production that nabbed a second Tony win for its legendary star. Sutton Foster and Raul Esparza sing the title song from Anyone Can Whistle, Donna Murphy “Me and My Town” from Anyone Can Whistle, Melissa Errico, Patti LuPone (Parts 1 and 2) and the star-studded casts of Merrily We Roll Along and Assassins!

2:00 PM EST:  LIVESTREAM   National Theatre at Home: One Man, Two Guvnors @ YouTube

Nicole Henry

6:30 PM:  CONCERT   54 Below At Home: Nicole Henry @ Facebook

Leigh Silverman
Directed by Obie Award-winner Leigh Silverman Photos by Monica Simoes

8:00 PM:  LIVESTREAM  The Producers Perspective Live with Leigh Silverman@ Facebook 

While not physically at The Delacorte, you can watch the Great Performances for free at WNETMuch Ado About Nothing was first staged at the Delacorte in 1972 and was directed by A. J. Antoon, featuring Sam Waterston as Benedick and Kathleen Widdoes as Beatrice. It was also performed at the Delacorte in 1988, directed by Gerald Freedman, and featuring Kevin Kline as Benedick, Blythe Danner as Beatrice, David Hyde Pierce as Don Juan, and Jerry Stiller as Dogberry. It was staged at the Delacorte in 2004, directed by David Esbjornson, featuring Jimmy Smits as Benedick, Kristen Johnston as Beatrice, Sam Waterston as Leonato, Elisabeth Waterston as Hero, and Jayne Houdyshell as Ursula. In 2013, the comedy was presented as part of The Public’s Mobile Unit, bringing Shakespeare to audiences in the five boroughs who have limited or no access to the arts. The beloved comedy was last seen at the Delacorte in 2014, with a production directed by Jack O’Brien, and featuring Lily Rabe as Beatrice, Hamish Linklater as Benedick, and Brian Stokes Mitchell as Don Pedro.

The company includes Jamar Brathwaite (Ensemble), Danielle Brooks (Beatrice), Grantham Coleman(Benedick), Chuck Cooper (Leonato), Javen K. Crosby (Ensemble), Denzel DeAngelo Fields (Ensemble), Jeremie Harris (Claudio), Tayler Harris (Ensemble), Erik Laray Harvey (Antonio/Verges), Kai Heath(Messenger), Daniel Croix Henderson (Balthasar), Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Friar Francis/Sexton), Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Ursula), Lateefah Holder (Dogberry), LaWanda Hopkins (Dancer), Billy Eugene Jones(Don Pedro), Margaret Odette (Hero), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Don John), William Roberson (Ensemble), Jaime Lincoln Smith (Borachio), Jazmine Stewart (Ensemble), Khiry Walker (Conrade/Ensemble), Olivia Washington (Margaret), and Latra A. Wilson (Dancer). 

