What To Watch April 30th To Take Away The Blues

Alan Cumming Photo by Stephen Sorokoff

11am: Alabama Shakespeare Festival: 22 Homes

This is the last of four drop. Participating playwrights include Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Audrey Cefaly, Pearl Cleage, Lisa D’Amour, Lauren Gunderson, Topher Payne and Will Arbery (whose Heroes of the Fourth Turning who won the 2020 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play.

2pm: National Theatre at Home: Frankenstein Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternate the leading roles in the National’s 2011 adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic horror story, Frankenstein, is adapted by Nick Dear and staged by Danny Boyle (Trainspotting). Cumberbatch plays the Creature andMiller is his titular creator. Tomorrow, a second version goes live in which the roles are reversed.

2pm: Stars in the House: Variety Thursday! with Elaine Brier, Christian Hebel, Jim Keefe, Sing Street‘s Brenock O’Connor and Miss Richfield 1981. At 8pm: Stars in the House: Child stars of TV reunion a chat with former TV child stars including The Facts of Life’s Mindy Cohn, The Love Boat’s Jill Whelan and One Day at a Time’s Mackenzie Phillips and Glenn Scarpelli.

Mindy Cohen

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

6:00 PM: CONVERSATION Classic Conversations: Assassins cast member Adam Chanler-Berat @ YouTube

6:30pm: Sing Street: Grounded—At Home with the Broadway Cast After a trial run at New York Theatre Workshop, Sing Street was scheduled to open on Broadway on April 19. This live benefit for the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Among the songs to be shared is the world premiere of “Love and Stars,” which was written for the Broadway transfer.

Marnie Photo Ken Howard

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Nico Muhly’s Marnie Nico Muhly and Nicholas Wright’s thoroughly modern Marnie, a Hitchcockian thriller that premiered in 2017. This 2018 performance stars Isobel Leonard and Christopher Maltman. Broadway’s Michael Mayer directs a vividly 1960s-styled production, conducted by Robert Spano and featuring Janis Kelly, Denyce Graves and countertenor Iestyn Davies.

Idina Menzel

7:30pm: The Drama League presents the Gratitude Awards

Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Condola Rashad, Elizabeth Stanley, Idina Menzel, Jeremy Pope, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Marianne Elliott, Megan Hilty, Nathan Lane and Sutton Foster—choose one person apiece upon whom to lavish thanks. (Four of them chose their dressers.) Special awards will also be given to Elliott, James Lapine and the late Terrence McNally. Proceeds benefit the Ghost Light Project.

8pm: Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant Cumming became an American citizen in 2008, a decade after taking New York by storm in Cabaret, this show explores his immigrant experience.

8pm: Brandy’s Piano Bar Benefit Performers include Gregg Goodbrod,, Lauren Mufson, Liz Lark Brown, Justin Gregory Lopez, Bobby Belfry, Michael Hunsaker, and pianists Elliiot Roth, Michael Isaacs and John Bronston.

8pm: ContemporaryMusicTheatre.com Virtual Concert This database for songs by modern musical-theater writers, raises money in a Zoom concert that features emerging songwriters and performers. Adam Overett, Will Reynolds, Clay Zambo and more contribute. Free, with donations going to Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP) are encouraged.

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Kerry Butler.