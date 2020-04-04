MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
What To Watch April 4th To Take Away The Blues

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Plays In The House: The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and at 8pm Kristin Chenoweth.

6:30pm: 54 Below At Home: Brittain Ashford. Feinstein’s/54 Below continues its #54BelowatHome series.

8:00 PM:  LIVESTREAM  The Producers Perspective Live with Jeanine Tesori.

PS CLASSICS, the label that celebrates the heritage of Broadway and American popular song, announced that Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston – the Off-Broadway Cast Recording of the new musical revue – is available. The show, which premiered last year at The York Theatre Company, features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. The 21-track CD includes a 28-page full-color booklet complete with essay by the label co-founderTommy Krasker, a supplemental essay by orchestrator Doug Besterman, complete lyrics and production photos. The album,produced by Bart Migal with musical direction by Greg Jarrett, is available on all streaming and digital platforms in addition toAmazon.com

Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston was performed November 26 through December 29, 2019 at The York Theatre Company. 

Directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Gerard Alessandrini, the famed creator of Forbidden Broadway (the longest-running revue in Off-Broadway history) and the smash spoof Spamilton, the production has choreography by Gerry McIntyre(York’s Hallelujah, Baby!) and music direction by Greg Jarrett (Pacific Overtures).  The five-member cast features Benjamin Eakeley (She Loves Me), Jovan E’Sean (The Secret Life of Bees), Alex Getlin (Shrek: The Musical), Justin Keyes (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), and Mamie Parris (School of Rock).

Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston is an unforgettable evening in the theater featuring a collection of songs from the two-time Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist. The genius of Yeston’s songs—intricate yet emotional, cerebral yet romantic, clever yet unendingly melodic—is coupled with an outstanding cast for a memorable evening showcasing the myriad sides of the writer’s repertoire. Showstoppers from Nine, Grand Hotel, Titanic, Phantom, and Death Takes a Holiday intertwine with premieres of new songs from the Yeston songbook to show off his immense breadth of style—from the hilarious to the deeply moving.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

