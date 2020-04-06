MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
What To Watch April 6th To Take Away The Blues

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Colin Donnell & Caissie Levy. At 8pm ET: No Stars In The House evening show: Instead, tune in to the live reading of Terrence McNally’s “Lips Together, Teeth Apart” presented by Broadway.com starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ari Graynor, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Zachary Quinto. Directed by Trip Cullman

6:30pm: 54 Below At Home: Kyle Dean Massey Feinstein’s/54 Below continues its #54BelowatHome series. Massey, stared in Broadway’s Next to NormalWicked, and Pippin, as well as the ABC series Nashville,

8:00 PM:  LIVESTREAM  The Producers Perspective Live with Susan Blackwell.

Thank-you to all the nurses, doctors and staff who are putting the lives in the line. Thank-you to the service workers who deliver mail, food and keep going during these hard times. If you are feeling blue listen to the video’s where the world claps for the brave individuals.

Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

