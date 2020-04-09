MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
What To Watch April 9th To Take Away The Blues

12pm: Stage West Theatre: The Children  Houston’s Stage West Theatre streams a taped version of its production of Lucy Kirkwood’s The Children, which played on Broadway in 2017. Stage West is streaming the show through April 22 for $40; the money raised will help the company afloat. There also are a limited number at $20 tickets are available.

2pm: National Theatre at Home: Jane Eyre This three-hour stage versions directed by Sally Cookson with Madeleine Worrall playing the title role and Felix Hayes as Rochester.

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Variety Thursday! Judy Gold, Andy Nyman, Tovah Feldshuh, & Christine Pedi! and at 8pm ET: Original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening – Jonathan Groff, Lea Michelle, Skyler Astin, Gideon Glick, Lilli Cooper.

2pm–4pm: Performance for One Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s microplay about memory was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member. Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. Now performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, on Tuesdays from 11am through 1pm, and by Elizabeth Chappel on Thursdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4pm. You pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.

5pm: Rocío Molina and Rosario “La Tremendita”: Afectos Baryshnikov Arts Center debuts a weekly series of videos drawn from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. Each one will drop on Thursday at 5pm and stay live for five days afterward. Rocío Molina, an acclaimed flamenco soloist, collaborates with the cantaora known as “La Tremendita” in 2014’s Afectos. The program of vignettes features accompaniment by bassist Pablo Martín.

5pm: Justin Vivian Bond: Auntie Glam’s Happy Hour, joined by Nath Ann Carrera. You can tip her through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.)

7pm: Ailey All Access: Divining Artistic director Robert Battle, continues #AileyAllAccess program with a full recording of Judith Jamison’s 1984 Divining, her first major work as a choreographer for the company. The video remains viewable until 7pm on Sunday, April 12.

Marin Ireland, Josiah Bania
Marin Ireland, Josiah Bania

7pm: Play-PerView: Ironbound a one-time-only reading, via Zoom, of Maryna Majok’s Ironbound, with the entire original cast of the production that ran at the Rattlestick in 2016. Directed by Daniella Topol and starring Marin Ireland. Tickets cost $5–$50; proceeds benefit New York Theatre Workshop and the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES). 

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Parsifal Richard Wagner’s final opera, 1882’s Parsifal. Daniele Gatti conducts this 2013 performance, which stars Katarina Dalayman, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei and René Pape.

8:00 PM:  LIVESTREAM  The Producers Perspective Live with David Henery Hwang.

